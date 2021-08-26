All 8 'Harry Potter' Movies Getting New Streaming Home in September

✖

All eight Harry Potter movies are flying back to HBO Max in September! Following a brief stint on competing streaming service Peacock, the beloved Warner Bros. franchise, based on the book series by J.K. Rowling, is set to be available for streaming on HBO Max beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, according to ComicBook's list of everything coming to HBO Max in September 2021.

The eight films include Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2. The films launched in 2001 and chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When HBO Max first launched back in May 2020, all eight films in the franchise were available for streaming on the platform, though after just three months, the films changed addressed and began streaming exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, in October 2020. At the time, a source told Variety the change of address was due to "standard licensing terms that are unrelated to the controversy" surrounding the source material’s author.

The Harry Potter franchise is unquestionably one of the biggest franchises in the world. In addition to eight films, the franchise now includes the prequel film series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and has even spawned Harry Potter theme parks. In total, the franchise has grossed $7.7 billion worldwide from 2001 to 2011, making it the third highest-grossing movie franchise just behind Disney's Marvel and Star Wars. The octet of movies' return to HBO Max comes as the franchise prepares to mark a massive milestone: in November, the franchise will celebrate its 20-year anniversary, with Sorcerer's Stone having debuted on Nov. 14, 2001.

"I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone," franchise star Daniel Radcliffe recently told Entertainment Tonight of the upcoming anniversary, adding that he has "really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis. They were some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around."

The entire Harry Potter franchise will be available for streaming on Sept. 1 on HBO Max, with other anticipated September additions including Doom Patrol Season 3, Mad Max: Fury Road, Promising Young Woman, and Clint Eastwood's Cry Macho. An ad-supported HBO Max subscription costs $10 per month, with ad-free streaming priced at $15 per month.