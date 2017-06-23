‘The Handmaid’s Tale: Alexis Bledel Promoted To Series Regular For Season 2

Praise be! The Handmaid’s Tale is coming back for a second season on Hulu, and it got a major casting upgrade this week.

It has been announced that Alexis Bledel has been promoted going into season two, now making her a series regular.

The former Gilmore Girls star was one of the most talked-about casting decisions ahead of the first season of Handmaid’s Tale. However, as the series unfolded, Bledel was only featured in a few episodes.

Bledel portrayed Emily/Ofglen, a young handmaid who befriended Offred, the main character played Elisabeth Moss.

The last time fans saw Bledel on the series was a few episodes before the season one finale. Emily had just gotten back from prison, but she knew that the life of a handmaid was filled with nothing but oppression, and she couldn’t stand it any longer.

In order to ignite a revolution amongst the other handmaids, Emily stole a car and killed a few soldiers from The Eye. The character was instantly apprehended, and hasn’t been featured since.

There’s no telling where viewers will find Emily when the show returns to Hulu in 2018.

Photo Credit: Hulu