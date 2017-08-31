TV Shows

New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Poster Reveals Alex Is on Meredith’s Mind

Grey’s Anatomy just released its first official poster for season 14, and it seems to have a few more stars on it than usual.

After two straight years of posters featuring only Ellen Pompeo‘s character Meredith Grey, the ABC drama added a few other actors, TV Line reports. Meredith has been joined by three other remaining original cast members: Justin Chambers (Alex), Chandra Wilson (Bailey), and James Pickens Jr. (Richard).

Who’s ready for Season 14 of #GreysAnatomy? 9/28. Two hour season premiere. Prepare yourselves.

The four stars have been on the series since its 2005 premiere.

Some are speculating that the poster is giving fans more information about the upcoming season than just a nod to the show’s original cast members. Is the position of Alex’s photo, being in the forefront of Meredith’s mind, alerting fans at a possible romance between the two?

As for everyone’s enthusiastic expression, well that may have something to do with the light-heartedness of season 14.

“It’s funnier, it’s sexier, it’s light,” Grey’s star Giacomo Gianniotti (Andrew) said of the new season’s overall tone. “It’s been dreary for a long time [with so much] separation and loss, so we want to show the characters have some fun.”

The ABC series will feature a number of new cast additions this season, including the return of veteran star Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman. Timeless actress Abigail Spencer will play the role of Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan and Stefania Spampinato will star as Andrew’s sister Carina.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

