‘Grey’s Anatomy’: First Photos From Season 14 Released

The doctors of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital are almost back!

ABC is preparing for the season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy by releasing the first photos from the upcoming installment.

These new photos show many of the doctors we know and love, as well as some faces you may have forgotten about. In the photos, you’ll see the first look at Kim Raver‘s return to Grey’s as Dr. Teddy Altman.

Along with the photos, ABC released the episode titles and synopses for the two-hour season premiere, set to take place on Thursday, September 28.

The first half of the premiere is titled “Break Down the House,” while the second hour is titled “Get off on the Pain.” Check out the official synopses for both episodes below!

“Break Down the House” – Meredith and the team are focused on helping Owen’s sister after her shocking return, and Amelia faces a conflict over a patient. Meanwhile, Bailey is forced to give Grey Sloan a facelift after the fire, and doctors are introduced to a few new faces that spice things up around the hospital.

“Get off on the Pain” – Meredith struggles to come up with a new plan for Owen’s sister. Jo makes a surprising choice regarding Alex, and Andrew’s sister’s controversial research leads to a shocking discovery.

