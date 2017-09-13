Did the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teaser Reveal Big Trouble for Meredith and Riggs?

Earlier this week, ABC released the first TGIT promo of the year, completed with the first footage of Grey’s Anatomy’s fourteenth season. If you were watching closely, it seemed as though there may be some problems on the way for Grey Sloan Memorial’s secret couple.

Check Out the First Photos from Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 Here

Towards the end of the teaser, Meredith approaches Riggs outside of the operating room, and she doesn’t look too happy. The face he makes when he sees her is about the same.

To make things even more interesting, this interaction comes with a voiceover of Owen’s sister Megan asking Riggs, “Have you met anyone…significant?”

Meredith and Riggs have been together for a while, but a big wrench is being thrown into their relationship this season — after everyone thought she was dead, Megan has returned to Seattle. If you recall, Riggs was in love with Megan before the incident that supposedly killed her, so he tried to move on.

Season 13 ended with Meredith telling Riggs that he needed to go see Megan, which was very selfless of her, but certainly won’t be the best thing for her relationship.

When the new season begins, it will be interesting to see just what Megan’s return does for Meredith and Riggs. Can they still make it, despite the fact that his first love is back in his life?

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour season premiere on Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC.