‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Dishes on Jackson and April’s Relationship in Season 14

Jackson and April have had a difficult relationship over the past few seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. From lost babies to failed marriages, the couple could never seem to win, no matter how hard they tried.

While Jackson seems to have moved on, it looks like April will still have a hard road ahead when the hit medical series returns to ABC this fall.

According to Sarah Drew, who plays April on the show, she might not be as over Jackson as she thought she was. He and Maggie have really hit it off, and that’s going to hurt her a bit more than she realized.

“Everything was okay if nobody was in the mix,” Drew told TVLine. “Now she’s seeing there’s a real potential he could move on and it’s going to cause her to actually force the conversation.”

Jackson and Maggie are definitely becoming a thing, but he and April had that little Montana escapade that neither one of them wants to talk about. Seeing her former husband with Maggie is going to make April speak up, despite the fact that she’d rather avoid it.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC for its 14th season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m.

