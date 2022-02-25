‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Excitedly Tweet About the Show’s Return After Hiatus

Grey’s Anatomy is back for the second half of season 18, and fans had a lot of feelings about the midseason premiere. Reactions to the episode were decidedly mixed, as some controversial decisions were made. Owen (Kevin McKidd) survived the crash, Hayes (Richard Flood) decided to leave Grey Sloan Memorial, Linc (Chris Carmack) fought with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) about moving on, and Jo (Camilla Luddington) acted on her crush. Plus, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) continued getting close to Nick (Scott Speedman), who is not earning the love of the fandom quite yet.

With the latest (but not the last!) season of Grey’s ramping up the drama, where do fans fall on the happiness scale? As is always the case with Grey’s fans, it was a mixed bag. “‘when it rains it pours’ sums up grey’s anatomy pretty well,” tweeted one succinct fan.

Hayes Leaves

Fans were decidedly unhappy that Hayes was leaving. Cristina (Sandra Oh) sends him to Meredith as a gift, and then they don’t even get together? Blasphemy. However, his exit did make some fans hope for the return of those who had already left Grey Sloan. “HAYES IS LEAVING?? does that mean another Peds surgeon??? Alex Karev??! Arizona Robbins????” tweeted one speculator.

Owen Survives

Fans were also annoyed that Hunt lived to manipulate another day. While they were happy that Teddy (Kim Raver) didn’t lose another husband, no one is particularly pleased to see the ginger trauma surgeon.

No Fans of Nick

While Meredith Is clearly happy in her relationship with Nick, fans still aren’t coming around to the Felicity alum. After the reaffirmation of her love for Derek (Patrick Dempsey) even in death last season, anyone was going to face an uphill battle.

Do Viewers Even Like This Show?

Linc also drew the fandom’s ire in this episode, between his confrontation with Amelia and his kiss with Jo. Messy, messy, messy.

The Silver Lining

However, the saving grace of the episode was the progression In Amelia’s relationship with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster). This sort of couple has truly become a fan favorite.

