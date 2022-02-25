This Controversial ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Character’s Fate Is Decided in Midseason Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 returned after a lengthy hiatus and the fate of Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) was revealed. December’s winter finale teased Hunt’s death when he, Teddy (Kim Raver), and Hayes (Richard Flood) were involved in a car accident in an organ transport gone horribly wrong. When it seems like they are all going to make it out, Hunt ended up going over the cliff in the car. However, despite the fact that Grey’s regularly kills off major characters, Hunt survived.

In the Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy crossover event, it was revealed that Hunt survived the crash, although his leg is completely shattered and will keep him out of work for a long time. However, the reveal that he had participated in an assisted suicide for one of his and Hayes’ patients did prompt the Irish physician to put in his resignation from Grey Sloan. So while there was a significant exit on Grey’s Anatomy, it wasn’t the doctor that everyone expected.

Grey's fans: Please get rid of Owen. He the worst ans we hate him.

Grey's anatomy: get rid of a doctor you say? Okay bye Hayes.



THIS ISN'T WHAT WE ASKED FOR!. #GreysAnatomy — Haley (@sunshineyhaley) February 25, 2022

Because of the way that he has treated fan favorites like Cristina (Sandra Oh) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) over the years, Hunt has become a pretty polarizing character on Grey’s. Fans made their opinions known as soon as the episode aired. “I swear the Grey’s Anatomy fandom sometimes forgets how awful Owen was/is with the women around him: Beth, Cristina, Amelia, Teddy, Megan. They keep defending him and for what?” tweeted one viewer. “If Owen does not die on Grey’s Anatomy tonight I’m no longer watching the show get that cockroach out of here,” tweeted another.

If I never see another Grey’s Anatomy episode centered around Owen and Teddy it’ll be too god damn soon. — Harlo 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩 (@ultraviolet_end) February 25, 2022

didn’t realize grey’s anatomy was back today…owen death era or idgaf pic.twitter.com/W9h7P7dWEB — izzy (@spidermannwh) February 24, 2022

McKidd gave an interview with PEOPLE following the episode and opened up about Hunt’s controversial decision. “I love the character of Owen, I play him,” McKidd explained. “But also, I sometimes get mad at him. I’m like, ‘What are you doing, dude? Like, why did you do that?’ But that’s part of why I love Owen.”

“He’s very impulsive and goes with his gut. Sometimes that’s a great thing, and sometimes that gets him and the people around him in trouble,” McKidd said. “I do get that he really wanted to honor the promise he made this veteran who served his country and Owen’s very connected to that promise.”