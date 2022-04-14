'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Returning to Series Once Again

✖

A familiar face is coming back to Grey's Anatomy. On Wednesday, Kate Walsh confirmed on social media that her character Dr. Addison Montgomery would be returning for an upcoming episode. Ahead of the current season, Grey's Anatomy let fans know that Walsh would be appearing in multiple episodes during the season. However, details about her return have been kept tight-lipped until now.

Walsh posted a short clip on Instagram to share the news about her return to the ABC drama. In the clip, the actor enters the scene while a voiceover from Spongebob Squarepants teases that she isn't in "uniform." She then re-enters while wearing scrubs, with the voiceover saying, "It's about time you got here!" Walsh captioned the clip by writing, "I'm back in uniform and that can only mean one thing…" She then urged fans to tune in to the series on May 5, which is when Addison will be back in the Grey Sloan building.

Deadline previously reported in September 2021 that Walsh would be returning. At the time, she shared a video via the official Grey's Anatomy Instagram account, telling fans, "I'm so excited to be home again." While the publication reported that she was coming back, details have not yet been revealed regarding Addison's Season 18 storyline. Additionally, it's unclear how many episodes she will appear in.

Addison was initially introduced as the wife of Derek Shepherd, formerly played by Patrick Dempsey, in the Season 1 finale. As a result, Addison has quite the history with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. Walsh ended up becoming a Grey's Anatomy series regular after recurring in several episodes. Walsh's character ended up becoming the focal point of the Grey's Anatomy spinoff Private Practice. In the spinoff, which lasted six seasons, Addison moved to Los Angeles to start a new phase of her career. Walsh has appeared in numerous episodes of Grey's Anatomy over the years, including while she was also starring in Private Practice.

She last made an appearance on Grey's Anatomy in 2012, during which she appeared in the "If/Then" episode. Deadline noted that "If/Then" also featured Kate Burton, who portrays Ellis Grey. Coincidentally, Burton has also made a return during Season 18, most recently appearing in the March 17 episode of the series.