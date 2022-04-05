'Grey's Anatomy' 2-Hour Season 18 Finale Date Revealed

✖

ABC unveiled its season finale slate, including Grey's Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will end its 18th season with a two-hour finale on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET. The series has already been picked up for Season 19, so fans can expect a dramatic cliffhanger for the Grey-Sloan Memorial staff.

Grey's Anatomy was renewed in January after star Ellen Pompeo signed on for at least one more season. While Grey's continues to be one of ABC's most-watched shows, its renewal for the 2022-2023 season was not a sure bet since Pompeo publicly voiced her interest in finally leaving Meredith Grey behind. Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. are the only three actors who have starred in all 18 seasons.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff will return for Season 19. Grey's also stars Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood, and Anthony Hill.

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard, and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," Grey's creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said in January. "This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew, and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

Station 19 was also renewed for a sixth season. The Season 5 finale will air on Thursday, May 19, at 8 p.m. ET. The firefighter drama features Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren, who was introduced on Grey's. Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Darrett Doss, Jay Harden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodje, Carlos Miranda, and Stefania Spampinato also star on Station 19. The current seasons of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are available to stream on Hulu.

ABC's season finales begin on Tuesday, April 12, when the critically acclaimed school comedy Abbott Elementary finishes its first season at 9 p.m. ET, reports Deadline. The Black-ish series finale airs on Tuesday, April 19, at 9 p.m. ET. The Rookie finishes its season on Sunday, May 15 at 10 p.m. ET and The Good Doctor wraps up on Monday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET. The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, and A Million Little Things all finish their seasons on Wednesday, May 18. The Big Sky season finale airs on Thursday, May 19, at 10 p.m. ET.