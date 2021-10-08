‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Officially Teases the Return of Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery

Grey’s Anatomy fans were wondering how long they would have to wait until they witnessed the return of Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery, and luckily it won’t be long at all. At the end of tonight’s episode, viewers got a preview of the Oct. 14 episode that showed the OBGYN’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial.

In the preview clip, Dr. Richard Weber (James Pickens Jr.) introduces Addison to the new batch of residents, and it’s clear that she’s here to whip the latest class into better shape. Not only that, but the surgeon will also have to perform a particularly precarious procedure. At the end of the tense clip, Addison utters the phrase that sent Grey’s Anatomy fans into hysterics: “Get me Meredith Grey.”

“ADDISON MONTGOMERY BACKI’M CRYING,” tweeted one excited viewer. “THE MERYL STREEP OF MATERNAL FETAL MEDICINE BACK AT GREY SLOAN,” wrote another.

“She is the queen? YES,” wrote another fan on Twitter.

“SHE’S BACK AND SHE DID THE THING,” wrote another Twitter user, pointing out the parallels from Addison’s first appearance. “kate walsh did this after 16 years, iconic,” tweeted another fan.

“addison montgomery, that’s the tweet,” said another viewer succinctly.

In an interview with TV Insider, Walsh promised some major “twists and turns” for Addison. “The fact is, she hasn’t been back for pretty poignant events in Grey’s history, like Derek’s funeral, Meredith’s children and [former sister-in-law] Amelia [Shepherd’s] child,” Walsh explained. “You can’t help but feel like the prodigal daughter is returning.” Things might even get a little tense with Meredith going forward. “There is so much water under the bridge between them,” explained showrunner Krista Vernoff, including “a history that’s been reframed by Derek’s death” in Season 11. “Though there’s real respect between them, there’s also new dynamics you’ve never seen before on the show.”