‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to First Look at Kate Walsh’s Return

Kate Walsh has officially scrubbed in as Dr. Addison Montgomery. Following Thursday’s all-new episode of the hit ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy fans got their first look at Walsh’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in a sneak peek clip for an upcoming episode, and it immediately sent fans into overdrive.

In the short clip shared for the Thursday, Oct. 14 episode, titled “Hotter Than Hell,” Dr. Richard Weber (James Pickens Jr.) introduces Addison to the new batch of residents, with Walsh’s onscreen counterpart telling them, “I’m Dr. Addison Montgomery, and you must be the group that’s been screwing up the program.” Although the clip only spanned 45 seconds, it went on to show Addison is operating on a patient as the air conditioning goes out, something that doesn’t faze the skilled OBGYN, who says, “I can handle a little heat.” The official episode synopsis, per ABC, reads, “Seattle’s favorite redhead returns and graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise as she attempts to help Richard teach the newest crop of residents. Meanwhile, Meredith has a decision to make, and Link confides in Teddy.”

The upcoming episode will mark Walsh’s first Grey’s appearance since Season 8. Walsh joined the series at the end of Season 1 as Derek Shepherd’s wife and left her series regular role when Private Practice, a Grey’s spinoff following her character, launched in 2007, though she continued to make guest appearances. ABC confirmed in September that following a multi-year absence, Walsh would reprise her role as the world-class neonatal surgeon in Season 18, and the first-look clip at the actress back in action elicited plenty of excitement from fans.

“I can’t believe this is finally happening,” one fan expressed their excitement. “So much luv for addison.”

i’m so excited for ittt 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩pic.twitter.com/OGtXYL7LCe — mae || FAN ACCOUNT (@_jenrobbins) October 8, 2021

“You must be the group screwing with the program you know when you know,” tweeted another. “we sure missed you.”

“You know your return to Grey’s is the event of the century right?” asked somebody else. “You are the power woman the whole internet is talking about it.”

Probably this fandom when we finally see Addison Montgomery on our screens next week #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/8Mlly6reBm — clio (@KATESFORBES) October 8, 2021

“‘And you must be the group who has been screwing up the program,’” quoted another. “Addison Montgomery giving us a play on her iconic Season 1 quote in this promo is killing me already.”

“Season 18 Addison Montgomery is GLOWING,” tweeted one viewer. “I can’t wait to see these episodes.”

ADDISON MONTGOMERY IS BACK NEXT WEEK ANDDD SHE ASKED FOR MEREDITH GREY IN SURGERY IM TOTALLY FINE #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/VBwaRdXMNz — Nanette♊️ (@NanouBwa) October 8, 2021

“Dr Addison Forbes Montgomery is going to be back on my TV screen,” wrote somebody else. “Nothing else matters. I can’t wait… Is it 2021 or 2006?”

https://twitter.com/stratusprint/status/1446296209891766277?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Dr. Addison Montgomery is back at Grey-Sloan Memorial. Let’s freaking goooo!!!!!!!!” expressed another excited viewer.