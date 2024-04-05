'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Loses 'Meaningful' Items in Car Break-In

Ginger Zee asked her social media followers to be vigilant after being a victim of a smash-and-grab robbery. In an Instagram post shared by the Good Morning America meteorologist on Wednesday, April 3, she shared a picture of her car, which had been broken into while she made a quick stop for food in Oakland, California.

Zee said that during the 20 minutes she was inside a store to get a salad and use the bathroom, several important and valuable items were stolen from her vehicle. "Smash & grab was NOT what we had on our bingo card... that's for sure," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of the back seat covered in shattered glass. After being involved in the distressing incident, Zee, 43, expressed gratitude for her safety.

"The stuff they stole will be replaced… but it makes me sad for the folks that do this," she wrote. "Whatever circumstance gets someone to that choice of crime, I hope you know you stole things that are very meaningful to me too."

Zee said that her glasses, passport, and handmade items from her children were among the things stolen from her. The mother of two urged her followers to watch out for similar situations. Additionally, Zee alerted readers that rental vehicles, particularly hatchbacks, have been the target of robbers.

"Our items were not in plain sight, low, covered etc and we were only grabbing food and using the bathroom. 20 min tops," she noted. "Car was parked right across the street from the salad joint we stopped at between shoots. It was a beautiful sunny day, about 2 pm."

At the end of her post, she concluded, "Lesson learned: bring everything inside with you at all times, no matter where you are." Zee's followers, as well as some of her colleagues at ABC, sent her expressions of sympathy and support.

One of them was GMA's own Lara Spencer, who commented, "Ugh ginge. So sorry this happened to you guys. The stuff can be replaced but still such a hassle. And scary. So glad you are ok. Get home safe."

Deborah Roberts also added her voice to this conversation, saying, "So sad. I learned that tough lesson years ago when my items were in plain view but car was parked just outside a hair salon. It's a miserable and gut wrenching feeling of violation. Sorry for this Ginger. Really awful!" Despite the unfortunate situation, most of Zee's followers seemed relieved to hear that everything ended up ok.