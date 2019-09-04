Jenna Dewan’s $3,000 Purse Stolen From Her Tesla in Burglary Caught on Camera

Jenna Dewan’s $3,000 purse was stolen in broad daylight and the entire incident was captured on camera. According to TMZ, the suspect was dressed in all black and was driving in a get away car — a black Kia with two other people — checking car-after-car to see which one the burglar could break into and Dewan’s happened to be right in their pathway. After breaking into the white Tesla, they got away with snatching her Saint Laurent purse worth $3,000.

The actress’ car was parked along the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, California while she ran a few errands, and when she got back to her vehicle she was absolutely frazzled after seeing the passenger side window smashed in. The entire thing was caught on camera thanks to the paparazzi parked across the street that witnessed the entire thing. Following the situation, they quickly ran over to Dewan to hear her reaction.

After calling the cops, she then called her boyfriend Steve Kazee, who rushed to be by her side shortly after. Cops have made a report, but not arrests have been made.

As for Dewan and Kazee, their relationship is going strong. Recently, the 38-year-old posted a sweet prom-style photo of the two and the fan love rolled in.

“You look so happy [heart emoji],” one person wrote, while another echoed, saying, “you two look great together.”

It wasn’t the easiest of transitions for fans. While so many are thrilled for her to have moved on from her ex-husband Channing Tatum, a lot of followers are still hooked on the old flames. However, both stars have moved forward with new people are seem to be super happy. Tatum is now with singer Jessie J and will even move across the pond to London in order to be with her more.

“Jessie and Channing’s relationship has been going from strength to strength,” one source told The Sun. “They still spend a lot of time in America, but when they’re in the UK they find London quite intense to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the countryside. The property they’ve been using suits them down to the ground as it’s not too far from London, but it’s really relaxing and away from all the noise so they can spend quality time together.”

Both Dewan and Tatum have worked out the parenting side of his new move — how he intends to see their daughter Everly — but for now, she will remain in L.A. with her mom.