Gina Rodriguez Lands New ABC Role in Wake of 'Not Dead Yet' Cancellation

Gina Rodriguez has landed a new role on ABC following the cancellation of Not Dead Yet. Deadline reports that the actress will portray Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba in the upcoming third season of Will Trent. The charismatic and confident ADA will have a failed first encounter with Ramón Rodríguez's titular character, but the pair will have to work together in order to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs.

Will Trent will mark Rodriguez's first TV series follow-up to Not Dead Yet after the sitcom was canceled earlier this year after just two seasons. Despite the cancellation, it seems the Jane the Virgin alum kept up a pretty good relationship with ABC in order to nab a series regular role on Will Trent. She also joins Sonja Sohn, Iantha Richardson, and Jake McLaughlin on Will Trent.

Not too much has been revealed about Will Trent Season 3, as the series won't be returning until midseason 2025. It's a long wait, but the season's 18-episode run will be continuous, meaning that there won't be any breaks between episodes for the entire season. It can also be speculated that there may or may not be a possible romance brewing between Will and Marion, even with Will and Erika Christensen's Angie more or less in the middle of a complicated relationship. It wouldn't be surprising if that's in the books, but it should be pretty interesting and entertaining to see what happens.

Gina Rodriguez has been staying pretty busy since Not Dead Yet. She starred in the Netflix rom-com Players earlier this year alongside Damon Wayans Jr., Tom Ellis, Joel Courtney, Liza Koshy, and Ego Nwodim. She also has several other projects in the works, including an untitled comedy with Universal and a live-action Carmen Sandiego film. Even though it's still sad that Not Dead Yet was canceled, it is exciting to see what Rodriguez is working on next, and it's proof that everything certainly happens for a reason.

The wait for Will Trent Season 3 will be a long one, but knowing that the series will be getting a new cast member is enough to keep fans wanting much more. As of now, a premiere date has not been announced, but it's likely the series will come back in either January or February of next year. In the meantime, the first two seasons of Will Trent are streaming on Hulu.