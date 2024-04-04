'Will Trent' Receives Good News on Potential Season 3

More Will Trent is officially on the way. TVLine reports that the sophomore ABC procedural has been picked up for a third season for the 2024-25 schedule. While it is only five episodes in to Season 2, the premiere episode brought in 4.8 million total viewers in Live+Same Day, marking a series high. On top of that, an additional three episodes have matched the demo high rating of 0.4, with the Mar. 5 episode getting over 4.8 million viewers.

Will Trent comes in at No. 2 in audience for dramas on ABC this season, just behind 9-1-1. It is also third in demo behind 9-1-1 and Grey's Anatomy, both of which were recently renewed for next season as well. The series only premiered in early 2023 but became an instant hit. It currently has an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 80% audience score, so it's not surprising that ABC already made the decision to renew Will Trent.

Season 2 of Will Trent only premiered in February, but it is already keeping fans on their feet. The Season 2 premiere killed off Susan Kelechi Watson's Cricket Dawson, a bomb expert who got caught in an explosion after trying to save people. With season halfway done, there is no telling what else is in store, but it will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Now, knowing that another season will be happening, that Season 2 finale could be either a good thing or a bad thing.

Meanwhile, due to the dual Hollywood strikes, Will Trent only has 10 episodes this season, as opposed to Season 1's 13. As of now, it's unknown what the episode count will be for Season 3 and if it will match either season or have more. More information on the upcoming season will likely be revealed in the coming months, but stars Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn are expected to return unless something happens to any of their characters before then.

It will be entertaining to see how Season 2 will set up Season 3, and fans will have to tune in on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC's spring 2024 schedule to see what happens. Considering Season 2's renewal also came in the middle of the season, hopefully this trend continues for as long as possible.