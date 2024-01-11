First Looks at 'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis in New Netflix Movie Revealed

Tom Ellis is coming back to Netflix for a brand-new movie. The actor's last project on the streamer was Lucifer, which ran for six seasons – three on Fox and three on Netflix. Now, he is returning for a new film that is the complete opposite of the devil. Ellis is set to star in Players alongside Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. Out on Valentine's Day, Rodriguez stars as a New York sportswriter who advises successful hookup "plays" with her friends. However, she unexpectedly falls head over heels for one of her targets, and "she must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps." After all, love is a team sport.

Netflix dropped the trailer, which previews some love troubles. It will surely be the perfect movie to watch on Valentine's Day, whether by yourself or with that special someone. The streamer also released the poster for the film, which mixes America's favorite pastime and romance, which is the perfect recipe.

Dating is a full-time sport.



Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr., and Tom Ellis star in Players ⚾️ Trailer tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/pkTNrOI6Hw — Netflix (@netflix) January 10, 2024

Ellis will be playing "New York's most eligible bachelor," Nick Russell, a war reporter who saved an actual orphan from an actual burning building. Mack and her friends decided to play for keeps, and instead of scheming for hookups, they are scheming to make an official relationship. Just from the plot alone, it sounds like a pretty intriguing movie and one that will likely have fans on the edge of their seats the entire time, wondering if the play will be safe or if Mack will strike out completely.

Players is just one of four upcoming projects for Tom Ellis. He is also starring in the upcoming Netflix adult animated comedy Exploding Kittens, based on the popular tabletop card game. He is also starring in the min-series Washington Black and new Hulu show Second Wife, alongside Emma Roberts. Ellis is keeping pretty busy these days, and Players is just the latest project of his to come out.

(Photo: K.C. Bailey/Netflix)

Since Players won't be the last project Ellis does on Netflix, hopefully, his work on the streamer continues after Exploding Kittens. When Netflix saved Lucifer from its cancellation, there was no telling how big it would get. There was a reason Netflix gave it one last season multiple times. Seeing Ellis continue doing projects on the streamer beyond the fantasy dramedy is a nice sight to see.

Spend Valentine's Day by watching Players, coming to Netflix on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The film also stars Liza Koshy, Augustus Prew, and Joel Courtney, who is also a Netflix vet. It's going to be exciting seeing Tom Ellis back on Netflix, even if it won't be as a sassy detective who also happens to be the devil.