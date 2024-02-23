'Ghosts' Adds Fan-Favorite 'New Girl' Star

Lamorne Morris is going from crowded apartment to crowded bed and breakfast. TVLine reports that the New Girl star will be guest starring in Season 3, Episode 7 as a poltergeist named Saul who spends eternity tethered to a living human. However, he soon hits it off with Danielle Pinnock's Alberta, a Prohibition-era singer, while briefly stopping by the B&B. Whether this guest-starring role could turn into something more is unknown, but it will be interesting to see how a new ghost shakes things up.

Now in its third season, Ghosts premiered in October 2021 and centers on a couple inheriting a country house that is inhabited by ghosts. Season 3 only premiered earlier this month, but it already seems like things are heating up. What Morris will bring to the table will be fun to see, especially his dynamic with Pinnock and how Saul and Alberta will act around each other.

Lamorne Morris is most known for his role as Winston Bishop on beloved Fox comedy New Girl. As Nick's childhood friend from Chicago, Winston returns to America after losing his post as point guard for a team in the Latvian Basketball Team and ends up becoming the guys' roommate in the second episode of the series. He later becomes a cop and meets his wife on the force. However, one of his true loves is also his cat, and not surprisingly, he is often mocked for it.

The actor has been pretty busy as of late, both on the big and small screens as well as the podcast game. He's appeared on the podcast series Unleash for Love and Possession, with recent shows including Rob Lowe's Unstable and Hulu's Fargo, as well as the film Night Shift. Along with Ghosts, Morris has three other projects in the works. He is set to star in the comedy Not Another Church Movie alongside Mickey Rourke, Jamie Foxx, and Vivica A. Fox in March. Morris is also starring in the highly-anticipated film SNL 1975, which takes a look at the behind-the-scenes moments leading up to the first broadcast of the long-running variety sketch series.

As of now, a set premiere date for Ghosts Season 3, Episode 7 has yet to be announced, but it can be assumed that it will be sometime in late March or early April. There will only be 10 episodes this season, but there is going to be a lot to look forward to, including Lamorne Morris stopping by. New episodes air on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.