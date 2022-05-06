'Ghosts' on CBS: How to Watch 'Trevor's Pants' for National No Pants Day

✖

According to National Today, Friday, May 6 is National No Pants Day and anyone celebrating the cheeky holiday should consider watching the "Trevor's Pants" episode of Ghosts on CBS — or just binge-watch the entire first season of the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom featuring one very charming pantless ghost. The hilarious sitcom and its Wall Street bro spirit — played by actor Asher Grodman — is available to stream anytime on Paramount+, along with other great CBS shows. Anyone who may be interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ in order to watch Ghosts can do so by clicking here.

Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay — played by Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) — to turn the manor into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts — including Grodman's Trevor Lefkowitz — who are much more friendly than frightening. Together, the whole gang constantly gets into hijinks and misadventures, winding up in some hilarious situations that also reveal these apparitions are much more heart than haunt.

Everyone's got an idea about how Trevor lost his pants, so we had @ashergrodman react to some of your theories. Find out the truth on #GhostsCBS tonight! 👖 pic.twitter.com/YkYMQrv9pw — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) March 31, 2022

Ahead of the big episode, which originally aired on March 31, Grodman spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about what fans could expect. "For a few scenes, you won't have to see my thighs," he joked. "You'll meet yet another Woodstone relative. You've got Sam, you got Hetty, you had Elias. It'll be another one – this lineage." Grodman then added that he too was eager to learn the truth behind Trevor's lack of pants due to months of buildup, but the reveal was something that took him by surprise. "When I read it, I was completely surprised, so I would imagine that other people will be too," he said. "I've gotten a lot of fan theories about what might have happened and all I can say is that you're all wrong."

Grodman spoke about his role and how Trevor fits into the hilariously brilliant ensemble cast. "I think that for me, Trevor is the kid brother of the group, but he's the most closely aligned with the real world, the living world," he said. "I think in this episode ["Trevor's Pants"], the family that he identified himself with is maybe superseded by the family that he is currently with and I find that to be very sweet." Ghosts recently aired its Season 1 finale but will be returning for Season 2. For more details on the show, stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest.