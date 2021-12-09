‘Ghosts’ Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Teases ‘Deep Dive’ for Remainder of Season 1 in 2022 (Exclusive)

As the freshmen hit sitcom Ghosts airs its fall finale tonight at 9 p.m. ET on CBS with a laugh-out-loud episode that finds Jay getting possessed by Victorian house ghost Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), multitalented actor and performer Utkarsh Ambudkar teases to PopCulture.com that the remainder of Season 1 will include a “deep dive” on all our favorite house ghosts.



“People are going to be saying words to each other and they’re going to be having feelings about those words and they’re going to say words and you’re going to be like, ‘Whoa.’ And then you’re going to be like, ‘Ha ha ha,’ and then sometimes you might be like, ‘Awww,’” he said, gesturing to an imaginary teardrop falling down his face. “But we have some great guest stars. We have Rachel Harris from coming in to play Samantha’s mother.”



In the episode, “Sam’s Mom” airing on Jan. 6, 2022, Ambudkar reveals the couple has to travel outside of the house for the first time this season and visit a restaurant where her mother has passed away. In an attempt to see if her mother’s ghost is still there, Ambudkar says it will be an emotional episode. “Sam [played by Rose McIver] has some stuff that she needs to clear up and so we go offsite and we go on this adventure,” he said. “The two of them have such great chemistry. They’re so good together.”

But that’s not at all, per Ambudkar. “We have a lot of like comedy juggernauts coming into play ghosts that we haven’t met and humans that we haven’t met yet,” he said. “We learn more about Devon [Long’s] character [Thorfinn] and where he came from. We learn a lot about Asher’s character Trevor. Hetty meets somebody important from her past.” Additionally, Ambudkar teases how Roman Zaragoza’s Sasappis has a “big storyline” coming up. “We get a deep dive on all the ghosts and you know, Sam and Jay — we’re kind of in the middle of it. Just sort of juggling, trying our best to keep up with all these spirits all around us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

With PopCulture positing how a Freaky Friday kind of situation between Sam and Jay would be a funny premise for an episode with the help of Thorfinn’s lightning powers, Ambudkar is game for anything when it comes to the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom. “Any opportunity as an actor to actually engage with and work with the ensemble on this show, which is something I don’t really get to do, I don’t get to do would be welcome. I would love to work with — I mean, I technically am working with them. I’m just actively ignoring them every time I’m on set with them,” he said. “It’s fun. You know, it’s super fun. I think that would be fun. Maybe Rose and I could switch places for a day. That would be really fun. Any opportunity to actually work with the cast folks would be huge.”

Adding how he and McIver are “constantly in awe” of what their co-stars do, he says it’s “just so fun” to be around Wisocky, Long, Zaragoza, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Sheila Carrasco and Brandon Scott Jones. “They’re so funny. They’re so good. It’s great to work with them,” he said, later adding how the vibe between everyone on set is just “so fun and free and familial.”

Ghosts airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Those interested in seeing all Paramount+ has to offer can click here for a free streaming offer.