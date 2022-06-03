'Ghosts' Star Sheila Carrasco Weighs in on Flower and Thor's Relationship Ahead of Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

Like a big bowl of our favorite comfort food, Ghosts on CBS has continuously delivered the goods to audiences since its premiere last October. With plenty of laughs thanks to strong writing and refreshing performances from an ensemble that is sincerely funny, audiences cannot get enough — especially of the "ghost-ships," including that of Thorfinn and Flower, played respectively by Devan Chandler Long and Sheila Carrasco. With a will-they-or-won't-they dynamic reminiscent of Ross and Rachel on Friends, Ghosts will no doubt open the door for more of that growth when it returns in Season 2.



But as the show returns and showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman previously teased how Flower and Thor would definitely grow in its sophomore offering, one can't help but think how the 1960s hippie would feel if her former partner Ira ever returned in a similar fashion to Pete's wife Carol. Could a potential appearance impede her feelings for Thor who is eagerly awaiting her decision to couple up? In an exclusive with PopCulture.com, Sheila Carrasco believes Flower would love to see Ira again, even if Thor is still in the picture.

"She loved him and she'd love to see that he was doing well and she would be so happy for him if he was," she said. I think she can let go of love easily because she's so full of it and she knows that she has so many people to love in her lifetime and beyond and so I think that there is — I don't know if there would be a clash there. I just feel like Flower would be like, 'Hey, everyone can hang out. Let's all be friends.'"

However, she does admit that Thor could quite possibly get a little green with envy. "Maybe Thor would be jealous though and that I would like to see. I think 'Florfinn' as the kids are saying, or as I'm casually trying to start on Twitter," she laughs. "I think that the relationship has a lot of potential. I think that when the two of them are together, Flower and Thor, they kind of speak the same language in a weird way. It's very slow, not a lot of words, but ultimately it's also very deep."

Attributing the pair to being "old souls," Carrasco adds the two have a "lot" to show each other if they want to reach the next step in their relationship. "I would love it if Thor could help bring out Flower's more aggressive side or more just like stubborn side, like, 'No, this is what I want to do, guys!' And it would be great if flour could kind of tame the beast a little bit, maybe help them meditate."

With Flower being the most Zen of the Woodstone Mansion's spirits, Carrasco thinks Season 2 would be a good time to explore another power for her character, even if she's unsure what will come for Flower this fall. "The coolest [power] would be is if she could communicate with ghosts not on the property, like through meditation or séance or something because we're all so limited with our radius of Woodstone Manor. I would like for her to be able to pick up the ghost phone and be like, 'How's it going over at the Farnsby & B?' But yeah, I have no idea!"

For more on Ghosts and Sheila Carrasco, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+.