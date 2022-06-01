'Ghosts' Star Román Zaragoza Weighs in on His Character's Biggest Mysteries Ahead of Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

When CBS's Ghosts returns this fall for its sophomore season, series star Román Zaragoza hopes to see some of his character's biggest mysteries unfold. While audiences have learned about the deaths and powers of some of their favorite Woodstone Mansion ghosts in its debut season now streaming on Paramount+, Sasappis — lovingly known as Sass — remains an enigma. But Zaragoza tells PopCulture.com exclusively how he hopes that puzzle isn't left unanswered for long as filming begins this summer in June for Season 2.

"There's a lot of questions, I think, which is so exciting," he said of what he would like to see for his character in Season 2. "There's a lot to dive into. Of course, how he died, we might dive into that — who knows? Or if he has a power — we don't know. I think there are some big questions and some fun answers that are going to come this season."

The showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman informed PopCulture this past April in support of the Season 1 finale, "Farnsby & B" that the return of Sass's former love Shiki is a real possibility. "We definitely want to follow up with [it]. We're talking about a story where Sass has — we're going to get into his relationship with Shiki who lives at the magazine where Sam works," Port said at the time, assuring fans it was coming.

Zaragoza said the admission from the show's creators is one he is no doubt "open" to. "I guess I'm just really excited for this to go into a bigger relationship between the two of them. Crystle [Lightning] is an amazing actor, so to be able to kind of work with her would be really, really exciting." The 26-year-old goes on to share how the episode he shared with Lightning ("Flower's Article") was actually one of his favorites outside his own character's backstory with "Ghostwriter."

"There's so many... but I'd say outside of this episode, there's this one moment where Utkarsh [Ambudkar] and I — I think it's the end of "Flower's Article," where [he] is helping me with that and Utkarsh and I are just improving and we're just having so much fun," he said. "It's the whole ghost sex line, so that was so much fun. I felt like I was finding my groove and yeah and of course, to work off Utkarsh and Rose is a dream come true." He adds how his time with co-star Devan Chandler Long has also made for some incredibly fun moments: "Devan is Devan. I love Devan so much," he said, adding how the scenes with the two watching the "reality show [in "Pete's Wife"] was really fun."

But while audiences have learned their favorite Woodstone spirits have powers, like Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), who can hum a ghostly tune; Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) can manipulate electricity, and Trevor (Asher Grodman) can very slowly move objects with just one finger ("It is the best we have," Grodman told PopCulture last October), we have still yet to learn about Sass's powers. Particularly after Moriarty told PopCulture that Pete had a power early on but the idea was scrapped in Season 1. "There's nothing yet," Zaragoza said. "I think we're still trying to wait and see what happens. I'm open. I just want mine to be the best. I want my power to be the most powerful. That's it. That's all I want."

