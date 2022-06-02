'Ghosts' Star Devan Chandler Long Speculates Over Thor's Future Ahead of Season 2 (Exclusive)

✖

CBS's breakout hit Ghosts has won the hearts of audiences since its premiere last October, averaging 8.4 million viewers across its debut season. With the show returning this fall and plenty of questions getting some answers in its sophomore offering, series star and Thorfinn actor Devan Chandler Long tells PopCulture.com exclusively he would love to see his Viking character get to the bottom of his biggest mystery.



"I want to know who Thor's father was — let's let's get into that," he said. "Why did he go to the Americas on an excursion? There's a reason you cross an ocean. Maybe he was banished. What's his motivation? I want to know a little more about Thor, what makes him work? And I don't know. I know he got abandoned and maybe we should know more about those guys that left him. You know what? And hey, we can start there."



Another element of his character's (after) life Long would love to see blossom is his relationship with Flower played by Sheila Carrasco. But while showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman reveal the seeds of their relationship will no doubt grow in Season 2, Long is buckled in for the ride, admitting he has no "expectations or hopes" when the scripts are finally shared.

"It's very exciting just to get that script and go, 'Okay, this is what it is.' Because it's like, I just try not to put myself into it. I like to let it land on me and then just take it and digest it and give it what it is in that moment," he said. "Whatever they want is what I want. There's no way that they could do any wrong in our relationship. And it keeps it exciting for me, too. If they want me and Flower to get married and elope, then hey, I'm all for that! If there's going to be a big blowup and we don't talk for a couple of weeks or months or whatever, I don't know. Then that's what we'll deal with. I just try to keep it kind of loose and untethered so that when it happens, it's fun for me and it's exciting to play."



Long adds acting alongside Carrasco in those scenes between Thor and Flower's will-they-or-won't-they dynamic is something he constantly looks forward to. "She's great. I mean, she has a huge comedy background, so every time we're doing something, it's always more fun," he said. "Comedy's better when you ground everything in truth and so our characters are so ridiculous that once you just play the scene out, it's just beautiful. It's just a well-tuned guitar."

Adding how she's a "great scene partner," Long goes on to praise her further by stating how much of a great listener she is too. "And just the banter, it's like a good little tennis game," he said. "There's always just nice volley back. It's a good rhythm with her and she's just a good person. It's like having a conversation with a good person. Every time you're done with that conversation, you feel more energized. Your cup's fuller than when you began the conversation. So that's how it is with Sheila. It's just great."

When it comes to the show constantly welcoming new watchers, Long attributes its charm to the writing invoking a "wholesome" nature. "I think it's like comfort food. It's not cheesy. It's very easy to watch. It feels like a pair of nice sweatpants, but you can wear those sweatpants out to a party and people are going to be like, 'Hey, those are nice sweatpants,'" he said. "You're allowed to take the sweatpants everywhere. It's like the Traveling Sisterhood of the Ya-Ya Pants. They fit everyone perfectly and I just feel like — is that a movie? I think that's two movies. Did I just make up a new movie? They should make that movie."

Taking PopCulture down a cul-de-sac at high speed, Long begins to describe the synopsis of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, comparing it to his CBS sitcom, Ghosts. "If you're wondering, there's this movie about this pair of jeans that fits all these different girls as they're getting ready to blossom into adulthood and for some reason, there was a magical pair of pants. I feel like Ghosts might be akin to those jeans."

For more on Ghosts and Devan Chandler Long, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ and get an exclusive streaming offer here.