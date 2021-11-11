‘Ghosts’ Star Sheila Carrasco Reveals Whether Flower Really Loves Thorfinn (Exclusive)

The new CBS sitcom Ghosts has been delivering plenty of laughs all season long since its premiere this past October. But in addition to some very clever comedy and heartwarming moments between the ghosts and their living friends Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), there might be a relationship brewing between two of the ghosts — at least according to a moment in the third episode, “Viking Funeral.”



In an exclusive with PopCulture.com to talk about “Flower’s Article” airing on CBS Thursday night, actress Shiela Carrasco revealed whether her character Flower is in love with the Viking Thorfinn (Devan Long) after confessing her affection for him in a near moment of moving on — or as the ghosts call it thanks to Wall Street bro, Trevor (Asher Grodman), being “sucked off.”

When asked if she believes Flower truly loves Thor, Carrasco says her character “definitely does” despite being a “rolling stone” enjoying her freedom. “Don’t we all, and good on her. I think, though, that she really meant it in that moment. And I think she also really meant it when she said ‘All right, cool, cool. Maybe I’ll see you later.’” The actress further adds that Flower also “loves the wallpaper” and a lot of things. “So it’s up to the writers, I guess to figure out. We’ll find out. Me, I think Flower does.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As a character that resonated with audiences, Carrasco admits she loves the role so much because Flower is more than just chill and carefree. She’s someone who “leads with her heart,” a decision the actress admits she went with early on when shooting the pilot. “I just wanted to be a character that was happy to be there. You know, she may not know exactly where she is and what’s going on at any given time but she’s generally pretty chill and happy to be there and there was something that happened to me during the shooting of the pilot where I felt happier being someone that smiled a lot and going to work every day and playing the part of Flower,” she said. “So coming home at night, I was just like, ‘Man, I hope this show goes because this would be such a treat to get to come to work every day and play a character that really lives in a positive spirit. But I really hope that people connect with her for that reason. It could also be that she just wears really cool ’60s clothes. She’s always tripping on something and it’s also just that kind of character and that’s cool too.”

Another thing that is cool has been the show’s ratings, which have been consistent since its October premiere and hit major milestones for the network. Those high, steady numbers have also translated into a fervent love from audiences, many of whom love the characters and share their affections on Twitter during the broadcast. But one such sweet moment came this past Halloween when one little girl dressed up as her co-star Richie Moriarty’s character, Pete.

“It’s so awesome because it’s one of those shows where the characters are all so distinctive,” Carrasco said. “And also what I kind of like about, I mean aside from Pete with the arrow, if you took each character out of context, you might just see their own era and whatever world they live in. But then all together, we are collectively ghosts. So what I’m really excited about is when groups start dressing up like us because I think that would just be the coolest. But it’s just so great. I love seeing who everyone connects with, and it’s different for everyone.”

https://twitter.com/richietown/status/1454967384868114437

Sharing how there is plenty more Flower to come this season, Carrasco calls the whole experience of being on the CBS sitcom “pretty incredible” and one she is humbled by. “We’re all really stoked and we’re so excited. We get to make more,” she said from Montreal, where they are filming the series. “It’s truly — it’s just a dream come true all around.”

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+. Those interested in seeing all Paramount+ has to share with audiences can click here for a free streaming offer.