'Ghosts' Star Sheila Carrasco Reflects on Her Favorite Season 1 Episodes (Exclusive)

CBS's record-breaking smash hit freshmen sitcom Ghosts has been a sheer delight for audiences since its premiere last October. Bringing heart and humor to the primetime television landscape through the afterlife, the Joe Port and Joe Wiseman-created sitcom has brought about a number of episodes that have become favorites among audiences. But while the fans have their say on social media quite often, series star Sheila Carrasco — also known as the 1960s hippie ghost Flower — admits to PopCulture.com that her favorite episodes, though hard to decide since there are "so many" are actually at the tail-end of the season.



"I really loved the ghost prom episode ['Attic Girl'] actually for Sam's backstory," she said of the episode, steered by Rose McIver's character. "I just never would've thought that she would've been bullied in school and knowing that, it makes so many of her qualities make a lot of sense, that she wants to be part of the team. She wants to help people and she wants to be liked by these ghosts. Like a lot of people might be like, 'Okay, fine. This is my house. I'm alive, you know? You deal.'"



Adding how it was "cool" to find that out about Sam, Carrasco admits it was also a very "fun episode to shoot" with her co-stars. Coming in second as her favorite is "Trevor's Pants," which saw Woodstone's '90s Wall Street bro ghost — played by Asher Grodman — finally reveal the reason for why he doesn't have pants in the afterlife. "I really wouldn't have guessed that he was a nice guy and that it led to that's why he wasn't wearing pants. It was just such a cool twist. The writers, man, they really keep us on our toes," she said.

While there will no doubt be plenty of more episodes that become favorites for both the cast and audiences, Carrasco has her eyes set on a musical episode following the Carnegie Hall performance in support of the Paramount Upfronts last month. With her co-star Richie Moriarty being "hopeful" for a musical episode with Danielle Pinnock, Carrasco believes it's "highly possible, from what [she's] heard" so far. "I know that musical episodes are kind of hard to pull off, especially within the context of the show that we already have, really making it make sense, but I think it's something — and everyone is such a great performer. So it would be such a cool thing to do."

With the show returning this fall to CBS for Season 2, Carrasco admits she is humbled by the reception of fans loving every episode they have released so far, with many taking to Paramount+ to watch them over and over again this summer. "The most surprising response is just how much people are touched by the episodes. We knew that what we were making when we made the pilot was funny and as we were making the season, the jokes, everyone is just so hilarious, but it's been really wonderful to see how much people have connected with the storylines, with the more moving moments," she said. "I mean, that's just a testament to our wonderful writers and directors, but also to the fans for really giving us a chance and letting us into their hearts."

