'Ghosts' Star Richie Moriarty Is 'Hopeful' for a Musical Episode in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Following a spirited musical number exclusive to employees and investors at the Paramount Upfront Presentation this past month debuting the Ghosts cast's original recording fit for Broadway, fans of the smash-hit sitcom are eagerly wishing for a musical episode in Season 2. With the track "Ghosts: The Musical," now available on more than 150 music streaming services worldwide, including Spotify and Apple Music featuring the cast singing as their characters, Moriarty says there could quite possibly be more of that to come in the form of future episodes.

"I honestly do think we'll see [a musical episode]," Moriarty said. "I have no insider information, but it does feel like it's so ripe for it. We have all expressed to Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, the showrunners, 'Hey, we would be totally game to do something like this,' so I hope that they can find a nice in and a nice story to tell through music because I think we would all be totally game."

Positing how there are multiple avenues for inviting characters into such a scenario considering how big Woodstone Mansion is and the grounds inviting ghosts of various backgrounds into stories, Moriarty, says anything is possible. "You've got the British ghosts in the shed out back — they come in with their own little musical number. I mean, the Cholera Pit, think of what a great song you could write for them. So yeah, there's a lot of material there. I think it would be very fun," he said. While there is nothing set in stone from either Port or Wiseman, Port did tease a fan on Twitter that it could "maybe" transpire.

As for the Paramount Upfront presentation, which saw Moriarty and his Ghosts co-stars — Rose McIver, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco and Asher Grodman (minus Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock and Utkarsh Ambudkar) — the actor and comedian tells PopCulture performing the musical number rivaling Hamilton at Carnegie Hall was a "truly insane" experience. "When we originally heard about the concept, the whole cast was like, 'What are you talking about? This sounds insane because none of us are singers. We're certainly not dancers,'" he said.

Moriarty adds when the cast was presented with the details, it was an experience they could not pass up. "They had this incredible team write this incredible song and amazing, funny, great lyrics, once we were told fully what the deal was, we were like, 'Oh, this is going to be so fun. When else would we get an opportunity to be on stage at Carnegie Hall singing and dancing?' I mean, it was a real dream come true, honestly. And I don't think it hit a lot of us until we were really on stage rehearsing and looking out over Carnegie Hall and we were like, 'Okay, this is something. This is a real-life moment.' So it was great. It was so fun."

For more on Ghosts and Richie Moriarty, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture.