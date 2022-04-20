'Ghosts' on CBS: First Look at Season 1's Prom Episode 'Attic Girl'

CBS has landed a big hit series with Ghosts, the network's newest half-hour comedy, and fans now have a first look at the show's upcoming prom episode: "Attic Girl." In the episode, the group discovers an '80s 'mean girl' ghost named Stephanie, played by Odessa A'Zion. Stephanie — who died on her prom night — is awakened in the attic, triggering Sam to confront what happened on her own prom night. The new spirit isn't the only big surprise in the "Attic Girl" episode, however, as Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) will discover that she has another special gift. Ghosts, a CBS Original series, returns Thursday, April 14 a 9PM, ET/PT. The show will be available to stream on Paramount+ the following day. Fans who are eagerly awaiting the next episode can get a special sneak peek at some images from it below. Scroll down to check out the attic girl herself, as well as some new snapshots of the Ghosts cast!

Attic Girl and Sam Trading the undead for the mostly-still-dead, Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a woman who inherits a large New York estate and decides, along with her husband Jay – played by Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) – to turn the manner into a bed and breakfast. However, unbeknownst to our clueless couple, the house is haunted by a group of ghosts who are much more friendly than frightening.

Stephanie (Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved) Ghosts is based on a BCC series of the same name and is executive produced by Trent O'Donnell. In addition to McIver, Ambudkar, and Pinnock, the series also stars Brandon Scott Jones, Sheila Carrasco, Román Zaragoza, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Asher Grodman, and Richie Moriarty.

Stephanie and Trevor (Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved) In an official synopsis of this show, CBS describes Ghosts as "a single-camera comedy about Samantha (McIver) and Jay (Ambudkar)" who are a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively. The couple decides to "throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast." Once there, they "find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home."

All Smiles (Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved) The synopsis continues, "The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer, a pompous 1700's Militiaman, a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens, an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader," and "a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009." There is also "a slick '90s finance bro, a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s, and a society woman and wife of an 1800's robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor."

All Dressed Up (Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved) The series description adds, "If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them."

New Powers? (Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved) Ghosts has been growing in popularity, and the hot comedy recently marked a major ratings milestone following its latest episode. According to TV Joe, the show's newest episode in four weeks, "Trevor's Pants" increased in total viewers and was the number one Thursday series in the adults 18 to 34 demo. TV Joe noted: "That's right: A CBS comedy finished first with Gen Z/millennial viewers."