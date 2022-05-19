Watch the 'Ghosts' CBS Cast Parody 'Hamilton' With Hilarious Musical Performance

✖

The critically acclaimed first season of Ghosts might have come to a close this past April on CBS, but the series is alive and well thanks to its brilliant ensemble and as usual, the spirited bunch of misfits has been up to shenanigans. During the Paramount Upfront in New York City on Wednesday afternoon, the cast – including Rose McIver, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky and Asher Grodman — took to the Carnegie Hall stage for a creatively constructed and hilarious musical number rivaling Hamilton.



Halfway into the Paramount Upfront supporting the 2022-2023 season, the six stars (minus Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock and Utkarsh Ambudkar) took to the stage to sing a creatively fresh and funny song through the voice of Isaac Higgintoot (Jones), the militiaman obsessed with Alexander Hamilton. Springboarding off the Season 1 episode "Possession," the musical performance finds Sam possessed by Isaac as he has a new dream: to turn his life into a hit Broadway musical like Hamilton.

#GhostsCBS takes the stage for a musical number at Paramount's Upfronts presentation https://t.co/2qpUcp85sk pic.twitter.com/U9zTlDt9hx — Variety (@Variety) May 19, 2022

While there is no official video of the performance just yet, Variety shared a snippet of the on-stage action, which found the seven cast members singing and performing as Sam (McIver) led the troupe through Isaac's commands. Since the performance, the official Ghosts CBS social media accounts have shared the sheet music and a lyric video of the track, captioning the moment: "IT'S HAPPENING, GHOSTIES. 'Ghosts: The Musical' has arrived!"

In an interview with Out magazine, the self-declared "huge musical theater fan" Jones revealed if his character Isaac could have a Hamilton kind of Broadway play, it would be not just "so fun" but "very sexy" too. "I've thought about this. I think it's probably closer to 1776 than it is Hamilton," he shared. "I think in my brain, Isaac accidentally hears Carly Rae Jepsen, and he's like, 'this is the woman who should be writing my music.' And so basically, it's 1776 centered around Isaac, but with Carly Rae Jepsen pop."

(Photo: Getty Images)

With the smash hit sitcom returning to CBS this fall and streaming exclusively on Paramount+, Jones told PopCulture.com earlier this month he was very excited to begin filming Season 2 with his co-stars this summer, especially since it means expanding Isaac's story after he came out to Nigel in the season finale. "It was really cool. I'm happy that [Isaac] got there too because I think that we could have left it, and then he starts next season in the same place. But I feel like we left him with an idea of like, 'Well, now what? Where does he go from here?'" Jones said. "The thing that I found really personal about it, and the thing that I'm really excited about is that for a lot of people, and speaking from my own experience too, coming out is not a light switch. It's not a before and an after. It's this gradient. It's this thing that kind of goes on and I think he still has so much work to do for himself. He has so much work to do to realize that he's not the person he thought he was, or he wants other people to think he is."

For more on Ghosts, stay tuned to the very latest about the show, news about the cast and everything in between only on PopCulture. In the meantime, relive the first season of Ghosts on Paramount+ and get an exclusive streaming offer here.