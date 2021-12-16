‘Kindred Spirits’ Paranormal Investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey Tease Season 6 Is ‘Craziest’ Yet (Exclusive)

Fasten your seat belts because Kindred Spirits Season 6 promises to be the “craziest” season yet as the team works to uncover unexplainable paranormal anomalies across the country. Ready to dive right back into America’s darkest locations, powerhouse paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry with compassionate psychic medium Chip Coffey are known to provide peace and closure to potential spirits lingering behind. But as they explore mind-bending hauntings in an explosive 10 episodes this season premiering on Dec. 18 on Travel Channel and discovery+, the three tell PopCulture.com the paranormal anomalies encountered this season are like nothing they’ve ever experienced.



“I can say that in the first episode [“The Undertaker’s Secrets”], we may or may not have found some human remains in a basement,” Bruni told PopCulture. “I would say that’s definitely not ever happened in the history of our show but also we do a lot of really outside-the-box type experiments this season, and I think people are going to be really impressed with what we find.”



From potentially discovering a body in the basement in the premiere episode to finding a 300-year-old haunted shoe in the Dec. 25 investigation Berry calls the “perfect” watch for Christmas Day, he echoes Bruni’s sentiments in how the three know what they’re getting into this season but are still stunned over their findings. “We know the activity that they’re experiencing, why we are, basically, their last resort to figure out what’s going on — but with our show and with our cases that we do, we honestly have zero clue what we’re getting ourselves into half of the time,” he said. “We are shocked by just the evidence and the experiences that we have. Season 6 is honestly, I think the craziest season we’ve ever had.”



Coming off a season of remote readings, Coffey — best known for using his clairvoyant abilities to help people gain insight and resolution with loved ones who have passed — will still be helping Bruni and Berry from his home but assures audiences he will be back in the field this season. “[Reading remote] is more challenging, no doubt, but those guys are so good and we know each other so well and I connect into their energy, and it’s almost like I’m there in person,” Coffey said. “[But] I’m going to be in person on one of the investigations this time. Amy and Adam said, ‘We really, really want you there.’ And I said, ‘Okay. I’m on a plane.’ And it was crazy, crazy.”



With Bruni and Berry being “pretty accustomed” to Coffey’s precise readings, the two have come to accept it now as a natural rhythm to their dynamic. “He literally will just randomly weigh in on our personal lives sometimes, as well, and so we’re used to him saying things that are completely bonkers,” Bruni laughed. “But it’s just like when we get really cool evidence. We’re really excited and we’re surprised and sometimes, like we always say there’s this trifecta where if we have evidence, research, and a Chip Coffey hit, then we know we’re going in the right direction.”



Adding how what he shares often “solidifies” their findings, Bruni says she’s still “usually surprised” and very “impressed” with his gift. With the three clearly having a caring and close relationship, Coffey jokingly interjects how the two will often call him “one of their favorite tools in their toolbox,” adding how it’s also one of the “few times” he is “honored to be called a tool.”



Bruni laughing and confirming how they do “call him our tool a lot,” Berry adds how what Coffey does remotely with numerous at-home readings is something he does quite frequently. “It’s his specialty, so we are shocked by some of the things that he says. However, it’s given us an opportunity to expand our experiments with Chip, like remote experiments, remote viewing,” he said. “I think even in one episode, we used virtual reality where basically I was Chip on a stick with a camera, and he had it on his eyes and he was looking like, ‘Oh. Oh my God,’ looking around. I was his head, but the things that he was able to connect with being immersed in that space, it was almost as if he was sitting right next to us at that theater.”

With the show also streaming on discovery+ and now available for viewers in Canada, the three are excited for more viewers to tune in as Season 6 begins its weekly stream on Saturday. Expressing how their show’s message has always been about “humanizing spirits,” Bruni admits it’s all about looking at ghosts as if they were living people in front of us. “That is always our motivation and so just for them to remember that. We’re there to help the living just as much as we’re there to help the dead,” she said. “It’s sometimes a very spooky journey along the way, but our mission is always to help and assist in some way.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Berry adds that when the team first started out, their goal was to “show as much of a complete, full-fledged investigation from start to finish” and they’ve managed to do that most humanely across six seasons since first breaking out in 2016. “A lot of the viewers, not only do they love the spooky ghost aspect, but they’re obsessed with the history that we uncover — the research that’s being done, the interviews, the people that we’re talking to, where we try to gather our information,” he said. “A lot of them are like, it’s like true crime meets paranormal meets mystery. It’s not your average ghost hunting show, I will say.”

Coffey adds that new audiences will notice how the show has a “lot of heart” to it. “That’s the main thing is that the people that are there,” he said. “We all have a vested interest in helping the living and the dead, and that’s what I love about being a part of this show. I love that.”

Kindred Spirits premieres Dec. 18 on Travel Channel with the episode available to stream on discovery+. Plans start as low as $4.99 a month. For more details and a free trial subscription, head to discovery+!