‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long Teases Blossoming Romance Between 2 Spirits in Upcoming Episodes (Exclusive)

With another hilarious episode in the books this season, Ghosts on CBS will return after March Madness this month. But when it comes back for the remainder of its debut season on March 31, fans will be heading on a romantic journey between two immensely beloved house ghosts, according to series star and Thorfinn actor Devan Chandler Long.

In the episode, “Thorapy,” which aired earlier tonight on CBS and is now streaming on Paramount+, Long reveals exclusively to PopCulture.com that the therapy sessions with the help of Sam (Rose McIver) have assisted in Thor’s emotional openness and an official pursuit for fellow house ghost Flower, played by Sheila Carrasco.

“After [the episode] ‘Thorapy,’ Thor is going to make a play for Flower, for her affection. He’s going to try and see if he can woo her a little bit. We’ll see how successful he is in that,” Long told PopCulture with a laugh, adding how he “absolutely” believes the two can have a relationship.

Sharing how he hopes Thor and Flower can work it out eventually, Long admits they are the “perfect couple” and have been since the start. “Opposites attract. Obviously, both of them have some baggage that they got to deal with if they’re going to make that work. But I mean, it’s not like they got a whole lot of other options.”

The season’s 15th episode, “Thorapy” found beloved Woodstone Manor Viking spirit, Thor, in the thick of therapy after experiencing night terrors that left his fellow house ghosts equally frightened. Enlisting the aid of Sam to help him work through the emotional stress as a conduit of sorts as she speaks to a therapist on his behalf, audiences learn through the insightful sessions that he also has feelings for Flower — particularly after the “Viking Funeral” episode. “I think that Thor’s definitely trying to make it work, and Flower just thinks that — she needs to just be available to him, just give it a shot, you know?” he said.

Adding how Thor will still need some more therapy though, after tonight’s episode, the direction is a good start for his character’s evolution per Long. “He’s been dead for over a thousand years. I mean, he probably died when he was in his mid-30s. Most people need therapy for years, and they’ve only been alive for a few. So, Thor might need centuries of therapy,” he said.

With Long sharing plenty of scenes with McIver tonight, the actor praises his co-star, stating the New Zealander is an “impeccable” talent. “She is such a talented actress, and I have so much respect for her and her process and how she just delivers,” he said. “A lot of us will come in and we’ll drop lines here and there, but Rose is just on point all the time, and her energy is just so beautiful. She’s so accepting. When you’re in a scene with her, the way she listens to you and responds.”

With the show deeply resonating with audiences and stellar ratings week after week, Long believes Ghosts works so well because it’s “comfort food” for audiences. “It’s warm, you know? It’s funny, but it’s got a lot of engaging stories that are just kind of heartwarming,” he said. “At the end of the day, it fills all the buckets. It’s kind of rare to see that in this day and age with a comedy. You don’t want to go too cheesy, and if you go too heartwarming, then it’s not that funny. I think Ghosts just really balances everything that you want in a comedy, in 20 minutes of television, you know? You get some laughs, you get some emotions going. It’s just fulfilling.”

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.