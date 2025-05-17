‘Ghostbusters’ Legend Joins ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff ‘Boston Blue’

A Ghostbusters legend is joining the new Blue Bloods series.

Deadline reports that Ernie Hudson has been cast in Boston Blue, coming to CBS this fall.

Hudson joins Donnie Wahlberg, who is reprising his role as Detective Danny Reagan, and Sonequa Martin-Green, who will play Danny’s new partner, Detective Lena Silver. The offshoot centers on Danny taking a position with Boston PD, and being paired with Detective Silver, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

The Quantum Leap reboot actor has been tapped to play Silver family patriarch, Reverend Peters, “a renowned pastor of an historic Baptist church in Boston. An open-minded, welcoming man that is comfortable in all traditions, he is happy to preside at his church’s traditional Sunday Baptist service.” He has quite a successful family. Reverend Peters is the father of Boston’s District Attorney Mae Silver and grandfather of Detective Silver, Superintendent Ashley Silver, and rookie patrol cop, Isaac Silver. As of now, the rest of the Silver family has yet to be cast.

Ernie Hudson is best known for his role as Dr. Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters franchise as well as Warden Leo Glynn in the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003. Other credits include The Family Business, the Quantum Leap reboot, L.A.’s Finest, Grace and Frankie, APB, Transformers Prime, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Law & Order, The Retirement Plan, Redemption Day, and Battledogs. Coincidentally, Hudson actually appeared on an episode of Blue Bloods back in 2018 during Season 8, but as a completely different character.

Blue Bloods ended in December after 14 seasons, and in February, it was announced that CBS had given a straight-to-series order to Boston Blue, a Blue Bloods universe expansion series. Boston Blue comes from Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who will showrun and executive produce. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Donnie Wahlberg will also serve as executive producers, while Anthony Hemingway will direct and executive produce the first episode. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

A premiere date for Boston Blue has not been announced, but that will likely come later this summer. CBS’ 2025-26 schedule revealed that the series will be premiering this fall, taking over Blue Bloods’ former longtime slot on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, following Fire Country. For now, all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+.