Is Ernie Husdon Leaving 'Quantum Leap'? Producers Break Silence on Fans' Fears

Quantum Leap fans won't have to say goodbye to Ernie Hudson any time soon. After the series added Peter Gadiot's Tom Westfall, it was unknown whether Hudson's Herbert "Magic" Williams would stay with the team. Tom is set to debut in next Wednesday's episode to oversee the Quantum Leap project. With Magic the head of the project, it's definitely worrisome. Luckily, co-showrunner Martin Gero confirms to TVLine that Magic is not going anywhere.

"[Tom is] alongside Magic on more of an administrative level, and you'll see [in] Episode 2 what that means," Gero shared. "But no, we would never get rid of the legendary Ernie Hudson, who continues to be an incredible presence on the show. In fact, we get to learn even more about Magic this year. We really have the space for it in such an incredible way."

In addition, co-showrunner Dean Georgaris explained, "Tom gives Magic another person to talk to and to talk about a subject that we didn't get to talk to that much in Season 1, which is the greater purpose of a project like Quantum Leap. We get to see and hear Magic's perspective on, 'What is the technology really about, and what are we supposed to do?'"

Fans can breathe easily, knowing that the show has no plans to get rid of Magic and Ernie Hudson. It will be interesting to see how his dynamic is with Tom when he's introduced. It does sound like they will be quite the dynamic duo for Quantum Leap. Not to mention the fact that the series will be digging deeper into Magic's backstory during Season 2. It will surely be entertaining to watch, especially knowing that he is staying right where he is.

Quantum Leap is one of the few veteran shows airing new episodes this fall. The series started production on the second season not long after Season 1 wrapped. It returned last week on NBC, and there is plenty more to come. With production on shows restarting with the writers' strike over, Quantum Leap will also be getting back to business to finish the remainder of the season. A handful of episodes were already completed before both strikes started, but it's likely the season will go into early next year. In the meantime, Peter Gadiot will make his Quantum Leap debut as Tom Westfall in Wednesday's episode, and alongside Ernie Hudson, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.