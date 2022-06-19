'Game of Thrones' Spinoffs: Every Show That's in the Works

After Game of Thrones became a global sensation, it's no surprise that HBO is mining George R.R. Martin's fantasy world for all it's worth. The network is planning prequels, spinoffs and perhaps even sequels based on Martin's other writing. Here's a status update on every project set in that burgeoning franchise. Game of Thrones was an adaptation of Martin's novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, but the author has fleshed out that world well beyond Westeros — and well beyond the lives of those particular characters. Not only has Martin filled in his maps from the Summer Sea all the way to The Grey Waste, but he has also filled in the timeline for all those regions going back thousands of years. This leaves lots of room for stories, and HBO seems intent on telling them all. Fortunately, none of them should suffer from the same "lack of source material" issue that fans point out in the last few seasons of Game of Thrones. Martin has become infamous for taking years to finish his next book, The Winds of Winter, but in the meantime, his writing has helped set the groundwork for more TV adaptations at HBO. The author has written an encyclopedia-style book called The World of Ice & Fire, a fictional history of House Targaryen called Fire & Blood and several novellas set in Westerosi history. Martin has also been working with HBO and its TV writers to flesh out these successor shows and perhaps build some original ideas into them. These spinoffs have been in the works since at least the time Game of Thrones Season 8 aired, and several big productions have already been scrapped along the way. We know that HBO is in it for the long haul because back in March of 2021, The Hollywood Reporter learned that the network had renewed its overall deal with Martin. That means the network is paying the author a sum in the "mid-eight figures" to get the first pick of any projects he may be pitching, especially adaptations of his prose. This announcement came on the heels of several rumors and reports about possible spinoffs in the works. Martin himself said that he was focused on finishing his novels in his frequent blog posts — at least, up until one of his most recent updates. He also often stresses that TV deals do not always work out — even for a franchise as big as this. Still, fans can't help but watch and hope that their favorite concept makes it all the way to the screen. Here is everything we know about all of the Game of Thrones "successor shows" currently in the works.

Jon Snow Sequel On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter learned that a direct sequel to Game of Thrones is in "the early stages of development." The show would reportedly follow Jon Snow in his life at The Wall and beyond after his banishment and would star Kit Harington in a reprisal of his role. This report was later corroborated by a second source, but many fans still felt like it was unlikely. While many fans poked fun at this idea and said they wouldn't be interested in the show, some thought it had its merits. Many thought it could be a way for HBO to do some course correction on the franchise and re-frame the rushed events of the finale. However, so far HBO, Harington and Martin have not commented on this report, so it remains a rumor.

'House of the Dragon' House of the Dragon has wrapped up filming and is expected to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Its showrunner is writer Ryan Condal, and it has cast Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. Other cast members include Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno. House of the Dragon is based on Martin's latest book, Fire and Blood, which is a fictional history of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros. The book covers about 120 years' worth of history in the Seven Kingdoms, but the show will be focused on a period about 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones. At this time, there is a civil war within House Targaryen called "The Dance of the Dragons." This subject makes perfect sense for HBO, as it will be even more action-heavy than the original series. "The Dance of the Dragons" pitted more than a dozen dragons and their riders against each other in an all-out war. This series may serve as the lynchpin around which other, more experimental series can orbit. The show is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

'The Sea Snake' (Photo: Courtesy of HBO) The next most-developed project so far is a series about Corlys "The Sea Snake" Velaryon, which originally had the working title 9 Voyages but has now been changed to The Sea Snake, according to Martin. Velaryon will be an old man in House of the Dragon, but Martin has documented his whole life in Fire and Blood and The World of Ice and Fire. He is an enigmatic figure who sailed all over the world in his life on his "nine great voyages." This series is reportedly in development by writer Bruno Heller (The Mentalist, Rome and Gotham) and a small creative team, but few details are available so far. However, fans are hopeful that The Sea Snake's travels will allow Martin and the show's creators to further expand this fictional world beyond Westeros' shores, and perhaps make some revelations about the far-flung lands where legends like Azor Ahai come from.

'10,000 Ships' (Photo: courtesy of HBO) 10,000 Ships is the working title for a prequel going even further back in Westerosi history to the mass immigration of the Rhoynar to Dorne. In Martin's history, The Rhoynar are an ancient civilization that rival the magical power and advancement of the Valyrian dragon riders. They lived along the massive river called The Rhoyne in Essos, however, when Daenerys' ancestors the Valyrian Freehold began to encroach on their land, the Rhoynish Queen Nymeria ordered all of her people onto all 10,000 of her ships and led them on a mass exodus to look for a new home. It is unclear when exactly this legendary migration happened. Martin's in-world historians guess that it was about 1,000 years before the events of the main series, and we do know that the Doom of Valyria happened about 500 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Regardless, this series might shed light on the legends of Rhoynish water magic, and the mysterious Dornish culture in the southern desert of Westeros. Martin's latest blog post confirms that this show is more than just a rumor. He also revealed that showrunner Amanda Segel is developing the idea, and has already shown him some scripts that he approved of.

'Dunk and Egg' Aside from A Song of Ice and Fire itself, the best-known story set in Westeros is likely Martin's novella series The Tales of Dunk & Egg. These short, one-perspective books follow the humble hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and the disguised Targaryen teenager Aegon V — who goes by "Egg" — as they travel the country doing chivalrous deeds. These stories are set about 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Martin has published three novellas in this series, which have been collected into one volume called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Sources at HBO first told Variety that an adaptation of this series was in early development, though fans had their doubts. Mostly because in a 2017 blog post, Martin said that he wanted to write more Dunk & Egg novellas and that he did not want the series adapted until it was finished due to the controversy surrounding Game of Thrones. Martin has now confirmed that the Dunk & Egg adaptation is real, and that he has accepted it in spite of the risk to completionists. The showrunner is Steve Conrad, and Martin wrote: "My team and I have had some great sessions with Steve and his team, and we really hit it off. He's determined to do a faithful adaptation of the stories, which is exactly what I want; these characters and stories are very precious to me." To many fans, this is bad news for the prospects of Martin finishing the last two books in A Song of Ice and Fire. For one thing, fans speculate that he will now want to finish the Dunk & Egg novella series quickly so that the TV show won't get ahead of it. For another, fans expect the story of Dunk & Egg to connect to and seriously impact the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. That's because the novellas are leading towards a mystery that Martin is protective of — the "Tragedy at Summerhall." They may also provide more details on the mysterious figure Bloodraven, who goes from a political player in King's Landing in Dunk & Egg to the half-dead Greenseer that teaches Bran Stark to use his powers beyond The Wall in the main series. Martin revealed that the first season of this TV series will adapt his first novella, "The Hedge Knight" in its entirety. He also wrote that the working title for the show is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, but that the title The Hedge Knight is in the running as well.

Animated Options (Photo: Courtesy of HBO) The Hollywood Reporter caught wind of an animated drama set in Westeros being developed specifically for HBO Max. This show has reportedly begun meetings with writers to develop it further, but so far no details about the plot or contents have been released. When reporting on Martin's overall deal last week, THR speculated that the animated series could have an anthology style, since animation would allow the series to cover decades or even centuries' worth of Martin's fictional history in just a few episodes. Interestingly, writers Elio M. García and Linda Antonsson endorsed this idea. They co-wrote The World of Ice and Fire with Martin — an encyclopedia-style book about the world of Westeros. "We would certainly think a World of Ice and Fire animated series would be pretty neat as an anthology show!" they wrote on their fan site, Westeros.org. Even in his latest blog post, Martin said that he couldn't share many details about the animation projects in the works. He confirmed that there are multiple shows and gushed: "things are moving very fast, and I love love love some of the concept art I am seeing." Other than that, he could only give specifics on one animated series in particular: the one set in Yi Ti.

Yi Ti (Photo: HBO) In mid-July of 2021, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a new spinoff was in the works to explore one of the most exotic locations in Martin's fantasy world: The Golden Empire of Yi Ti. The nation is based on imperial China, and is on the opposite side of the map from Westeros where it remains mired in mystery as far as our perspective characters are concerned. It was barely mentioned in the Game of Thrones TV show and rarely comes up in the books either, though the details in The World of Ice and Fire fascinate readers to no end. Martin wrote that the working title for this series is The Golden Empire, and that there is "a great young writer" developing the series. He also wrote: "I think the art and animation is just going to be beautiful. I would tell you more if I could." Some fan theories speculate that Yi Ti is the original home of dragon-riders, like before Daenerys' ancestors formed the Valyrian Freehold. Whether or not a TV show would touch on those kinds of connections is uncertain. Again, these are mysteries that fans hoped would be revealed in Martin's completed books, so the prospect of seeing them play out in a disparate cinematic universe is bittersweet.