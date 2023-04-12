Another 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Series Is in the Works at HBO

HBO has given a series order to another Game of Thrones spinoff – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. Sources at the network told Deadline that this new series is officially in the works after years of development. Author George R.R. Martin with executive produce with Ira Parker, along with fellow EPs Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis of House of the Dragon .

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of Martin's novella series The Tales of Dunk and Egg, which are set about 90s years before the events of Game of Thrones itself. It is a much simpler, focused story told from the perspective of an impoverished but idealistic knight named Ser Duncan the Tall. In the first novella, he finds an unlikely squire who turns out to be a Targaryen prince – albeit one far down the line of succession. However, as readers knew from the start, that squire would go on to become a king and bring Duncan's chivalrous moral compass with him.

This adaptation has been on the list of reported spinoffs for months now and was always one of the most likely to get picked up since it has plenty of source material to work with. However, that may also be its fatal flaw – while there are three self-contained Dunk and Egg novellas out now, Martin claims that the series is not finished. This could put the series in danger of the same pitfalls that Game of Thrones itself fell into.

Over the years, Martin has mentioned as many as nine more Dunk and Egg novellas and has hinted that the conclusion of these shorter stories will tie into the climax of A Song of Ice and Fire itself. Many fans speculate that that's because Egg's life ends in "The Tragedy at Summerhall," a catastrophic fire that was likely induced by magic. Martin has artfully avoided describing this tragedy in any detail, saying it would constitute spoilers for his future works.

Still, an adaptation has plenty of material to get started, especially if it takes its time as fans undoubtedly hope it will. Meanwhile, Martin has reported great progress on his next book The Winds of Winter, estimating that he is about 75 percent finished with it. He has also said that after that book is done, he may take some time to work on Dunk and Egg before moving on to the final installment in A Song of Ice and Fire – A Dream of Spring.

For those keeping track, there are three other live-action Game of Thrones spinoffs still in the uncertain "development" phase. They are the Jon Snow sequel, the far-flung prequel about the Rhoynish migration called 10,000 Ships and the series about a young Corlys Velaryon called The Sea Snake. There are also at least two animated series including one about the distant nation of Yi Ti, but Martin wrote on his blog that at least some of these projects have been "shelved." We don't know which ones, but clearly the Dunk and Egg adaptation was not among them.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has been ordered to series but there's no word on when it will go into production or when we might see it for ourselves. House of the Dragon Season 2 is filming now and is expected in the fall of 2024. Martin's books are available now in print, digital and audiobook formats.