'Game of Thrones' Fans Lash out After Jon Snow Spinoff Announced
HBO may be developing its first Game of Thrones sequel following one of the original series characters, and fans have mixed responses. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new live-action series would follow Jon Snow's life after the series finale, and would star Kit Harington in his iconic role. On social media some fans love the idea, some fans hate it, and some simply don't believe this report at all.
Fair warning: there are spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead! Game of Thrones had one of the most contentious endings of any TV show ever made – largely because the early seasons were so popular and critically acclaimed. Many fans took solace in the hope that author George R.R. Martin will finish his books with a different ending – or at least a more fleshed-out version of the events we saw on screen. Meanwhile, HBO has been developing new TV shows based on Martin's writing including prequels and spinoffs set in other parts of his vast fantasy world. Fans never expected the network to release a direct sequel to the main series, figuring all of the main characters' stories were told.
Some fans still don't believe it. HBO and Harington have not confirmed THR's report, and many speculate that it is an exaggeration to say this idea was "in development." Commenters have accused THR of blowing a whispered idea out of proportion to generate this story. Others simply hated the idea on sight, saying that it would cheapen the ending of the main story to push further and that material for such a series would have to be sparse.
Still, THR's James Hibberd argues that a sequel series could do some course correction for this franchise after the reviled series finale. Many commenters seem to agree, and they already have high hopes for the kinds of storylines a Jon Snow spinoff would explore.
There's still no confirmation from HBO, Harington, Martin or anyone else involved that this series is in development. Even if it is, many shows go into development without ever reaching our screens. Still, here's a look at how fans have reacted to the possibility of a Game of Thrones sequel series starring Jon Snow.
'I Don't Want It'
"Um Spin-off focado no Jon Snow"
Eu:
First and foremost, fans who are uninterested in this idea made liberal use of the old "I don't want it" screencaps. Many reviewers have pointed out how frequently and dramatically Jon Snow denied the Iron Throne in the final season of Game of Thrones, and fans felt the same way about this series.
Ghost
I hope Hbo can afford the real star of a Jon Snow sequel pic.twitter.com/j5XI39AEIs— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ HBO Legit Source (@TheJoeMagician) June 17, 2022
It's kinda funny seeing takes about people hope the JSnow Show will fix something about season 8, or be some introspective exploration of themes and backstory from the books.
And then there's me, hoping they will remember to include Ghost pic.twitter.com/gvd1ylAMcX— Joe Magician 🧙♂️ HBO Legit Source (@TheJoeMagician) June 17, 2022
One thing that fans felt this show could get right was the prominence of Jon Snow's direwolf, Ghost, and other skinchanger animals in The North. Fans hoped that a sequel like this would dedicate plenty of time and money to correctly portraying the wolves, wargs and other magical aspects of the far-northern culture from Martin's books.
Tormund
“Jon and Tormund Adventures” Buddy Comedy, lets go! https://t.co/CaQweaRxPD pic.twitter.com/ynLInKVLDk— Obie (@Obienator) June 18, 2022
You people lack perspective. You lack forsight.— Ash Parrish (@adashtra) June 17, 2022
If the jon snow show returns TORMUND to us, it will have been worth it.
Fans also hoped that this theoretical show would bring back Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane – in fact, many fans who were otherwise skeptical of the pitch felt like Tormund would make the whole thing worth it. There were many ideas for the format of the show, from a buddy comedy to a political thriller.
Sitcom
The Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off everyone has been waiting for: Jonnie Loves Chachi pic.twitter.com/z4vMEbMoIj— Anthony (@MrTonyNacho) June 17, 2022
ANNOUNCER: "Jon Snow" is filmed before a live studio audience— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 17, 2022
[JON SNOW enters. Audience applauds.]
JON SNOW: I can't believe I'm living with my crazy aunt now
JENNIFER COOLIDGE: You know nothing, Jon Snow
[laughter, applause]
Along those lines, fans pitched their ideas for the Jon Snow sequel with a huge range of creativity. Many were hoping for a sitcom centering around Jon and Tormund. Most suggestions had a far lighter tone than Game of Thrones since the threat of the White Walkers would now be gone.
Unconfirmed
I also think a Jon Snow sequel isn't really happening, because it would UNDERCUT the big new prequel series coming in only two months. I've been trying to proselytize House of the Dragon for three years. Empty celebrity hype can't sustain another GoT Season.— The Dragon Demands (@ADragonDemands) June 17, 2022
I’m now suspecting it may be a publicity stunt— The Dragon Demands (@ADragonDemands) June 17, 2022
Meanwhile, some fans tried to temper these conversations by reminding each other that this news is still unconfirmed. They also pointed out that even if it is in development, there's no guarantee it will get picked up for broadcast.
Arya
Give us the Arya Stark sequel you cowards! pic.twitter.com/Xpeh4UIaz6— David Allen (@Doc_Texas) June 17, 2022
Of all the characters to do an unnecessary sequel series about, Jon is, like, the absolute most boring option
Do Arya! Follow her being a funky little swashbuckling lesbian adventure hero across the lands! https://t.co/muE9ry3FJp— The Italian Misato Katsuragi (@Blankzilla) June 17, 2022
Many fans who were opposed to the idea of a sequel in the first place posted that, if HBO insisted on doing one, they should do one about Arya Stark rather than Jon Snow. They felt that Arya's journey into the unknown Sunset Sea was more interesting than Jon's ambiguous return to The Wall and perhaps to the lands beyond it.
Alternate Pitches
the fact that we got a Jon Snow sequel before a Blackfyre Rebellion spin-off is the funniest shit ever— Cæsar 🍜 • シーザー • Commissions Open! (@peregrinnno) June 17, 2022
YES braavos. Great bastards + 1st long night/the wall in its prime a-ok w/me. I'd rather see Arya's adventures than Jon's future.Past- Peak-to-Doom Walyria, the Empire of the Dawn at height.Sad the fleabottom was nixed-smallfolk shenanigans. More but only me would be interested.— Reflective Rambling / Nalana / Cassie (@reflectramble) June 17, 2022
HBO is currently developing several shows set in Martin's fantasy world, yet fans had many more ideas for them to explore instead of a Jon Snow sequel. Among them were episodes from Martin's fictional histories and explorations of obscure locations in Westeros and beyond.
Money
“Kit Harington is attached to play Jon Snow again” pic.twitter.com/o8dYbEReHO— heathen king (@heathen_king) June 17, 2022
Finally, many, many fans joked about the real reason behind a development like this – money. They figured that HBO, Harington, Martin and everyone else involved must be confident that they stand to make a lot of money to consider an idea like this one.