'Game of Thrones' Fans Lash out After Jon Snow Spinoff Announced

HBO may be developing its first Game of Thrones sequel following one of the original series characters, and fans have mixed responses. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new live-action series would follow Jon Snow's life after the series finale, and would star Kit Harington in his iconic role. On social media some fans love the idea, some fans hate it, and some simply don't believe this report at all.

Fair warning: there are spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead! Game of Thrones had one of the most contentious endings of any TV show ever made – largely because the early seasons were so popular and critically acclaimed. Many fans took solace in the hope that author George R.R. Martin will finish his books with a different ending – or at least a more fleshed-out version of the events we saw on screen. Meanwhile, HBO has been developing new TV shows based on Martin's writing including prequels and spinoffs set in other parts of his vast fantasy world. Fans never expected the network to release a direct sequel to the main series, figuring all of the main characters' stories were told.

Some fans still don't believe it. HBO and Harington have not confirmed THR's report, and many speculate that it is an exaggeration to say this idea was "in development." Commenters have accused THR of blowing a whispered idea out of proportion to generate this story. Others simply hated the idea on sight, saying that it would cheapen the ending of the main story to push further and that material for such a series would have to be sparse.

Still, THR's James Hibberd argues that a sequel series could do some course correction for this franchise after the reviled series finale. Many commenters seem to agree, and they already have high hopes for the kinds of storylines a Jon Snow spinoff would explore.

There's still no confirmation from HBO, Harington, Martin or anyone else involved that this series is in development. Even if it is, many shows go into development without ever reaching our screens. Still, here's a look at how fans have reacted to the possibility of a Game of Thrones sequel series starring Jon Snow.