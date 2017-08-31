‘Game of Thrones’: Jon Snow Arrives at King’s Landing in Season Finale Photos

After just seven short summer weeks, the season finale of Game of Thrones is now upon us.

The upcoming episode, which is aptly titled “The Dragon and the Wolf,” will see all of the biggest players in the great game for Westeros preparing to meet for the first time.

Jon Snow is arriving to King’s Landing for the first time in his life, and he’s coming to set the terms of an agreement. His expedition north of the wall resulted in the capture of a wight, hoping to prove to Queen Cersei that the Night King’s threat was very real.

In this first batch of photos from the episode, Jon Snow are seen pleading their case in King’s Landing. Cersie and Jaime are sitting together at the big meeting, but they don’t exactly look like they’re getting along.

Daenerys has brought all of her armies with her to King’s Landing. In one photo, you can see the entire horde of Dothraki and Unsullied forces outside of the castle, with Jaime and Bronn looking down over them.

“The Dragon and the Wolf” will air on HBO this Sunday, August 27 at 9 p.m.