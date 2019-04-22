‘Game of Thrones’: HBO Go App’s ‘Unknown Error’ Already Has Fans Furious

Game of Thrones fans were in a full-on panic when the HBO Go app displayed an error message just minutes before the show was set to start.

The final season of Game of Thrones has been beset with technical errors, and some fans are stressing out. Just before Season 8, Episode 2 was supposed to officially air, many flooded Twitter to discuss an “Unknown Error” message on their streaming apps.

The error seemed to be confined to HBO Go, the streaming app available to users with a regular cable package. So far, there have been no complaints about the HBO Now app, which is available for cord-cutters looking for a simple streaming subscription.



#HBOGO it’s the shitiest shit i’ve ever used @HBOGOsoporte @HBOGOhelp it’s been 2 years since last #GOT season and this shit still the same…. pic.twitter.com/lPXhEN2Agq — Diegote Wrestling 💚 (@Xoripete) April 21, 2019



“#HBOGO it’s the s—iest s— i’ve ever used @HBOGOsoporte @HBOGOhelp it’s been 2 years since last #GOT season and this s— still the same…” fumed one fan.

“F— F— F—!! Useless again!!” wrote another.

“What I have to do to See the [f—ing] streaming of [Game of Thrones] without May problem?” a third person tweeted. “Every weekend it’s the same thing!”

HBO and HBO Go’s various social media accounts scrambled to address the issues of those affected, while the frustration reached a boiling point. Whatever the error was, it did not affect everyone, as many other users reported that it was working fine.

While it does not exactly offer live TV, HBO Go makes new episodes available as soon as they begin on HBO’s cable network. This is just one of the many ways that subscribers can watch the premium cable programs online. HBO is available as an add-on to many other streaming services, including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV Now and others.

This has been a detriment to HBO as well, as it has led to leaks of both new episodes so far this season. The season premiere became available on DirecTV Now several hours early last weekend. This Sunday, users in Germany who had HBO as an add-on to their Amazon Prime accounts were also able to watch hours ahead of the actual air time.

In both cases, these leaks became widespread and took over social media. Game of Thrones is one of the biggest shows in the world, and its final season is a huge cultural event.

Hopefully, those with issues had them resolves quickly, and HBO will be able to put on a smoother show for episode 3. Game of Thrones airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.