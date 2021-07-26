'Game of Thrones': A Complete Guide to All the Rumored Projects

There may be as many as six Game of Thrones spinoff shows in the works at HBO, though some are still only rumors. HBO is building up its hit fantasy series into an impressive TV universe, taking fans to every corner of Westeros and every part of its history. Keep reading for all the details we have so far about each of these potential projects. HBO adapted George R.R. Martin's novel series A Song of Ice and Fire into Game of Thrones, naming it after the first book in the tale. Those novels remain unfinished, but Martin has plenty of other writing set in Westeros for the network to draw on. That includes novellas, short stories, a Westerosi history book and an encyclopedia-style book about the entire fantasy world. You can find each of those books at the links provided in print, digital and audiobook formats if you're interested. TV adaptations would help flesh out the world even further by drawing on this material, while fans could rest assured that new shows would be based on completed works, not ongoing series. We know that HBO is in it for the long haul because back in March, The Hollywood Reporter learned that the network had renewed its overall deal with Martin. That means the network is paying the author a sum in the "mid-eight figures" to get the first pick of any projects he may be pitching, especially adaptations of his prose. This announcement came on the heels of several rumors and reports about possible spin-offs in the works. Martin himself says that he remains focused on finishing his novels in his frequent blog posts. He also stresses that TV deals do not always work out — even for a franchise as big as this. Still, fans can't help but watch and hope that their favorite concept makes it all the way to the screen. Here is everything we know about all of the Game of Thrones "successor shows" currently in the works. PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.

'House of the Dragon' House of the Dragon is currently filming in the U.K., and is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. Its showrunner is writer Ryan Condal, and it has cast Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. Other cast members include Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans and Sonoya Mizuno. House of the Dragon is based on Martin's latest book, Fire and Blood, which is a fictional history of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros. The book covers about 120 years' worth of history in the Seven Kingdoms, but the show will be focused on a period about 180 years before the events of Game of Thrones. At this time, there is a civil war within House Targaryen called The Dance of the Dragons. This subject makes perfect sense for HBO, as it will be even more action-heavy than the original series. The Dance of the Dragons pitted a dozen dragons and even more riders against each other in an all-out war. This series may serve as the lynchpin around which other, more experimental series can orbit.

'9 Voyages' The next most-developed project so far is a series about Corlys "The Sea Snake" Velaryon, tentatively titled 9 Voyages, according to a report by Deadline. The Sea Snake will be an old man in House of the Dragon, but Martin has documented his whole life in Fire and Blood and The World of Ice and Fire. He is an enigmatic figure who sailed all over the world in his life on his "nine great voyages." This series is reportedly in development by writer Bruno Heller (The Mentalist, Rome and Gotham) and a small creative team, but few details are available so far. However, fans are hopeful that The Sea Snake's travels will allow Martin and the show's creators to further expand this fictional world beyond Westeros' shores, and perhaps make some revelations about the far-flung lands where legends like Azor Ahai come from.

'10,000 Ships' 10,000 Ships is the working title for a prequel going even further back in Westerosi history to the mass immigration of the Rhoynar to Dorne. In Martin's history, The Rhoyne is a massive river in the eastern continent of Essos, which was home to a powerful civilization called the Rhoynar. However, when Daenerys' ancestors the Valyrian Freehold began to encroach on their land, the Rhoynish Queen Nymeria ordered all of her people onto all 10,000 of her ships and led them on a mass exodus to look for a new home. It is unclear when exactly this legendary migration happened, but we do know that the Doom of Valyria happened about 500 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Regardless, this series might shed light on the legends of Rhoynish water magic, and the mysterious Dornish culture in the southern desert of Westeros. So far, this series remains a rumor reported by Deadline, with no cast, writers or other creators besides Martin attached.

'Dunk and Egg' Aside from A Song of Ice and Fire itself, the best-known story set in Westeros is likely Martin's novella series The Tales of Dunk & Egg. These short, one-perspective books follow the humble hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and the disguised Targaryen teenager Aegon V — who goes by "Egg" — as they travel the country doing chivalrous deeds. These stories are set about 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Martin has published three novellas in this series, which have been collected into one volume called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Sources at HBO first told Variety that an adaptation of this series was in early development, though fans have their doubts. Mostly because in a 2017 blog post, Martin said that he wanted to write more Dunk & Egg novellas and that he did not want the series adapted until it was finished due to the controversy surrounding Game of Thrones. Moreover, many fans expect the story of Dunk & Egg to connect to and seriously impact the events of A Song of Ice and Fire. That's because the novellas are leading towards a mystery that Martin is protective of — the "Tragedy at Summerhall." They may also provide more details on the mysterious figure Bloodraven, who goes from a political player in King's Landing in Dunk & Egg to the half-dead Greenseer that teaches Bran Stark to use his powers beyond The Wall in the main series. If the Dunk & Egg adaption is really in the works, Martin has not confirmed it yet.

Animated Options The Hollywood Reporter caught wind of an animated drama set in Westeros being developed specifically for HBO Max. This show has reportedly begun meetings with writers to develop it further, but so far no details about the plot or contents have been released. When reporting on Martin's overall deal last week, THR speculated that the animated series could have an anthology style, since animation would allow the series to cover decades or even centuries' worth of Martin's fictional history in just a few episodes. Interestingly, writers Elio M. García and Linda Antonsson endorsed this idea. They co-wrote The World of Ice and Fire with Martin — an encyclopedia-style book about the world of Westeros. "We would certainly think a World of Ice and Fire animated series would be pretty neat as an anthology show!" they wrote on their fan site, Westeros.org.

Yi Ti In mid-July, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that a new spinoff was in the works to explore one of the most exotic locations in Martin's fantasy world: The Golden Empire of Yi Ti. The nation is based on imperial China, and is on the opposite side of the map from Westeros where it remains mired in mystery. It was barely mentioned in the Game of Thrones TV show and rarely comes up in the books either, though the details in The World of Ice and Fire fascinate readers to no end. Some fan theories speculate that Yi Ti is the original home of dragon-riders, like before Daenerys' ancestors formed the Valyrian Freehold. Whether or not a TV show would touch on those kinds of connections is uncertain. The sources at HBO also told THR that the Yi Ti show would likely be animated.