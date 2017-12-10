Friday’s TV Ratings: ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ Dips, ‘MacGyver’ Climbs

CBS dominated Friday night ratings with a schedule of all-new episodes, including MacGyver, which climbed from the previous week. Over at ABC though, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. dipped, while Once Upon A Time was steady.

ABC kicked its schedule off with Once, which drew 2.49 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating, reports TV By The Numbers. That was the same rating as the previous new episode, which aired back on Nov. 17.

Videos by PopCulture.com

S.H.I.E.L.D. was down marginally to a 0.5 rating, compared to last week’s 0.7. The Marvel show only had 1.93 million viewers. 20/20 had a 0.5 rating, but drew more viewers than S.H.I.E.L.D. with 2.36 million.

CBS’ MacGyver saw a one-tenth jump in the 18-49 demographic, earning a 0.9 18-49 rating. It had 7.15 million viewers. Hawaii Five-0 followed with the top rating of the night, a 1.1 18-49 rating, along with 8.93 million total viewers. Blue Bloods was the most-watched show of the night with 9.32 million viewers and a 1.0 18-49 rating.

NBC‘s Blindspot was steady with a 0.7 18-49 rating and 3.51 million viewers. A two-hour Dateline averaged 4.92 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

FOX‘s Hell’s Kitchen had 2.98 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating. The Exorcist was steady at 1.18 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend had 660,000 viewers and a steady 0.2 18-49 rating for The CW. Jane The Virgin was up to 640,000 viewers and a 0.3 18-49 rating.

Photo credit: Kim Simms /CBS