‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Could Introduce Us to a Fresh Princess

A reboot of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air could be on the horizon, but it might look a little different than the original. According to TMZ, the company that owns the rights to the intellectual property recently filed a trademark application for The Fresh Princess.

The company filed several applications according to the outlet, looking to secure the rights for The Fresh Princess on TV and across media platforms. In addition, the company sought control of Fresh Princess merchandise and products, including backpacks, bags, pet collars, clothing and footwear.

The company in control of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been doing lots of legal paperwork lately, reportedly filing for trademarks on new Fresh Prince toys. This fueled speculation that an animated version of the show might be on the way, corroborated by Will Smith‘s endorsement of a cartoon version on Instagram.

“Now THIS is what’s up!” Smith wrote beneath a reposted drawing of the Banks family as cartoon characters. “I had to post this hot piece by @thesketchlab. Never thought about FP in terms of animation.”

There’s still no official word on any of the projects. The new trademark filings could be a protective measure, but die-hard fans of the ’90s sitcom are waiting with bated breath to see if it might yield a new take on the show.

Business is booming for TV reboots and revivals right now, especially sitcoms. Next month, the highly anticipated comeback of Roseanne airs on ABC, and fans are clamoring to see what the Conner family has been up to all these years.

Likewise, the Will & Grace revival was one of the hottest shows on TV last year. The show has already secured another season, and fans have been delight by the way old characters can deal with new issues.

Other upcoming reboots include Murphy Brown, which will include several members of the original cast, as well as a movie version of Reno 911!

The Fresh Prince isn’t the only reboot rumor floating around either. Paul Reiser has given fans reason to hope for a new take on Mad About You, though he promised he would only bring the show back if he had a new story to tell, not to make a buck. There are also hopeful whispers of a reboot of Sister, Sister, Cheers, Party of Five and Starsky and Hutch to name a few.