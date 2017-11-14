Here’s Freeform’s Entire Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

It’s time to start planning your holiday viewing schedules now that Disney‘s Freeform has unveiled its Countdown to 25 Days of Christmas schedule. The fun starts this Saturday, Nov. 18 and continues until Thursday, Nov. 30.

While the schedule is filled to the brim with holiday classics, there are three Freeform premieres included. The Countdown listings are the lead up to the network’s full-on 25 Days of Christmas programming in December.

The first one is Disney and Pixar’s Oscar-winning Inside Out, which will air at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on Saturday. If you miss Inside Out at that time, it will air again on Sunday at 7:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. CT.

Four Christmases, the holiday romantic comedy starring Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon, will make its Freeform debut on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8.55 p.m./7:55 p.m. CT.

The 2000 family movie Snow Day will have its Freeform premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m./10 a.m. CT. The film stars Chevy Chase and Jean Smart.

Freeform finds a way to keep the schedule stacked by repeating some of these movies over and over again. If you haven’t seen National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation yet, Freeform gives you six chances during the 25 Days of Christmas lead-up.

Jack Frost with Michael Keaton is on seven times. Elf is on only four times, while Home Alone is on ten times. Unfortunately, The Nightmare Before Christmas is only on once.

Harry Potter Weekend is set for Friday, Nov. 24 through Sunday, Nov. 25.

Here’s the full schedule from Freeform:

Saturday, November 18

7am/6c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:35am/6:35c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:45am/8:45c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

10:20am/9:20c Hook

1:35pm/12:35c Jack Frost (1998)

3:40pm/2:40c The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:45pm/3:45c Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

6:55pm/5:55c Despicable Me

9pm/8c The Freeform Premiere of Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out

11:05pm/10:05c Home Alone

1:30am/12:30c ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Sunday, November 19

7am/6c Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:35am/6:35c The Year Without a Santa Claus

8:40am/7:40c Dennis the Menace Christmas

10:50am/9:50c Jack Frost (1998)

1pm/12c Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

3:05pm/2:05c Despicable Me

5:10pm/4:10c Home Alone

7:40pm/6:40c Disney•Pixar’s Inside Out

9:45pm/8:45c Elf

11:55pm/10:55c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Monday, November 20

7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11am/10c Jack Frost (1979)

12pm/11c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

2pm/1c Arthur Christmas

4pm/3c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:10pm/5:10c Elf

8:20pm/7:20c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

12am/11c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Tuesday November 21

7:30am/6:30c Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

11am/10c Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

12pm/11c Arthur Christmas

2:05pm/1:05c Dennis the Menace (1993)

4:10pm/3:10c Matilda

6:15pm/5:15c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

8:55pm/7:55c Despicable Me

12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)

Wednesday, November 22

7:30am/6:30c Christmas Bounty

12pm/11c Jack Frost (1998)

2:05pm/1:05c Matilda

4:10pm/3:10c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:45pm/5:45c Despicable Me

8:50pm/7:50c Elf

12am/11c Boxtrolls

Thanksgiving – Thursday, November 23

7am/6c Home Alone

11:30am/10:30c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

1:35pm/12:35c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone

6:40pm/5:40c Elf

8:50pm/7:50c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am/11c Arthur Christmas

Harry Potter Weekend – Friday, November 24

7:30am/6:30c Arthur Christmas

11am/10c Tom Felton Meets the Superfans

12:30pm/11:30c Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

4pm/3c Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

8pm/7c Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)

Saturday, November 25

7am/6c Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

10:30am/9:30c Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

2:30pm/1:30c Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

5:40pm/4:40c Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

9:20pm/8:20c Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

12:30am/11:30c Tom Felton Meets the Superfans

Sunday, November 26

7am/6c Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

10:40am/9:40c Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

1:50pm/12:50c Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince

5:30pm/4:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

9pm/8c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

12am/11c Home Alone

Monday, November 27

7am/6c Home Alone

11am/10c Harry Potter and the Half- Blood Prince

2:30pm/1:30c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

6pm/5c Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

9pm/8c – Premiere of Angry Angel – A New Freeform Original Movie

12am/11c Snowglobe

Tuesday, November 28

7:30am/6:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

12:30pm/11:30c Snowglobe

2:35pm/1:35c The Mistle-Tones

4:40pm/3:40c Angry Angel

6:45pm/5:45c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:55pm/7:55c Freeform Premiere of Four Christmases

12am/11c The Mistle-Tones

Wednesday, November 29

7:30am/6:30c Jack Frost (1998)

11am/10c Freeform Premiere of Snow Day

1pm/12c Hook

4:15pm/3:15c National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:25pm/5:25c Four Christmases

8:30pm/7:30c Home Alone

12am/11c Jack Frost (1998)

Thursday, November 30