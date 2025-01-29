‘Found’: M&A Watches Disturbing Security Footage of a Missing Teen (Exclusive Clip)

Found is back with another new episode tomorrow, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Missing While Misunderstood,” M&A races against the clock “to search for a missing Black, non-neurotypical boy before he suffers from an emotional breakdown. The cat-and-mouse game between Sir and Gabi comes to a head. Margaret is approached by a familiar face.”

In the exclusive clip, M&A looks over security footage of said missing boy TJ at a comic book store, who was having a breakdown just after it was trashed by other teenagers. As TJ was freaking out, police kept telling him to stop resisting and even pulling out their guns. Two cops grab him and arrest him, all while the team at M&A is helplessly watching, horrified. “Those bastards have him in the system,” Gabi says. “One way or another, we’re getting him out.”

As with any episode of Found, the case is going to be an intense one, even more so than before because of the nature of it and who is involved. Of course, M&A always goes above and beyond to bring the missing home, and TJ won’t be any different. It’s going to be nerve-wracking and exciting to see what happens.

Additionally, it sounds like Sir and Gabi will be hitting a climax in their game against each other. Last week’s episode nearly saw a shootout between Sir and Trent, and now, with the detective supposedly being a piece to it all, who knows what’s going to happen. Plus, with the familiar face that Margaret will be running into, tomorrow’s episode will be one fans won’t want to miss a single second of.

Starring Shanola Hampton, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Found premiered in October 2023 and became an instant hit. NBC renewed the mystery thriller for a second season just a month after it premiered, and with still over 10 episodes to go to close out the season, there will be a lot more to look forward to. Make sure to watch the sneak peek from this week’s episode above and tune in to an all-new episode of Found tomorrow, Jan. 30, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU. Episodes are streaming now on Peacock.