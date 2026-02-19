First Look Photos of New ‘S.W.A.T.’ Show Starring Shemar Moore Revealed

Hondo is back in action.

Sony Pictures Television has released first-look photos from Shemar Moore’s new S.W.A.T. series.

S.W.A.T. Exiles expands the S.W.A.T. universe after the original series ended on CBS last year, after eight seasons and three cancellations. The new images give fans a new look at Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, as well as new S.W.A.T. recruits Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein.

Sony Pictures Television announced S.W.A.T. Exiles in May, just days after S.W.A.T.’s series finale aired. In the new series, “After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance, experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

News of the spinoff brought some drama amongst some of the OG cast members, who were speaking out about the series and not being asked back. However, Jay Harrington, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit will all be appearing in Exiles. Lenora Crichlow will be a recurring guest star, while Selma Blair and Jerry O’Connell will be guest starring.

“Exiles honors everything audiences love about the original: big epic action, adrenaline,” said showrunner Jason Ning in a statement. “But it pushes it into more personal territory. This time, it’s not just about what happens on the streets of L.A., it’s about what it costs the people in that stack. Pairing a battle-tested leader like Hondo with a generation that challenges him at every turn creates real friction and real evolution. It feels modern, character-driven, and built for the long haul.”

In addition to serving as the showrunner, Ning is also an executive producer. Additional EPs include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Shemar Moore, James Scura, and Jon Cowan. Sony Pictures Television produces and distributes the 10-episode series globally. As of now, Exiles has not found a permanent home, but it will be screened at SPT’s London Showcase 2026 on Thursday, Feb. 26.

Created by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, S.W.A.T. is a remake of the ‘70s series of the same name. The procedural also starred Alex Russell, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, Rochelle Aytes, Anna Enger Ritch, Niko Pepaj, and Annie Ilonzeh throughout its eight-season run.

S.W.A.T. premiered in 2017 and was initially canceled in 2023 after six seasons. After an uproar from fans and the cast, Sony and CBS came to an agreement just days later to produce a 13-episode seventh and final season. The following year, CBS gave the show a Season 8 renewal for a full 22 episodes. S.W.A.T. was canceled again in March 2025 and officially came to an end that May.