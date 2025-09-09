‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Reveals Full Spinoff Cast

The new cast of S.W.A.T. Exiles is coming in hot.

Sony Pictures Television has announced that five new series regulars will be joining Shemar Moore in the upcoming spinoff.

Announced in May, Exiles centers on Moore’s Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, who is pulled out of forced retirement after a high-profile mission goes sideways. He’s to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit “made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.” Now, fans finally know who those new recruits are. However, exact character details have yet to be released.

Lucy Barrett

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

First up is Lucy Barrett, who is known as Mikaela in The CW’s Charmed reboot in 2022. She also appeared as Hayley Hahn in seven episodes of the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours. Additional credits include Strange Creatures, Skincare, Sinister Assistant, Black Site, and Sissy. Barrett will next be seen in the disaster thriller Deep Water, releasing later this year, and the action comedy Zombie Plane with Chuck Norris, Brian Austin Green, Ice-T, Nicky Whelan, John Jarrett, and Stephen Curry.

Adain Bradley

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Fans will know Adain Bradley from his role as Xander Avant on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2018 to 2024. He can also be seen in Warfare, Tarot, Butter, Fantasy Island, All American, Wrong Turn, All About the Washingtons, Mr. Student Body President, and Riverdale.

Zyra Gorecki

Pictured: Zyra Gorecki as Izzy Harris — (Photo by: Sarah Enticknap/NBC via Getty Images)

Zyra Gorecki is best known for starring as Izzy Harris on the NBC drama La Brea, which ended after three seasons in 2024. She also lent her voice to the animated Star Wars series Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+ and Disney Jr. and had a brief role in a Chicago Fire episode in 2016.

Freddy Miyares

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Freddy Miyares most recently had an eight-episode arc as Dorian Cardenas in Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy in 2024 and recurred as José Garcia in the first two seasons of The L Word: Generation Q. Other credits include Evil, DMZ, The Code, and Elementary.

Ronen Rubinstein

9-1-1 LONE STAR: Ronen Rubinstein in the “Naked Truth” episode of 9-1-1 LONE STAR airing Monday, Nov 4 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

When one door closes, another one opens for Ronen Rubinstein. The actor is best known for his starring role as T.K. Strand on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, which ended earlier this year after five seasons. Other notable roles include Jake Graham in Smiley Face Killers, Alexei in Follow Me, and Alex Powell in the short-lived ABC Family drama Dead of Summer. He can also be seen in American Horror Story, Acting for a Cause, Less Than Zero, Brooklyn Love Stories, Dude, Orange is the New Black, and Some Kind of Hate.

From Sony Pictures Television, S.W.A.T. Exiles is executive produced by showrunner Jason Ning, Shemar Moore, James Scura, Jon Cowan, and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film. Production is set to begin on Exiles later this month in Los Angeles. Additionally, original stars Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit will be appearing in the first episode, reprising their roles as Deacon and Commander Hicks, respectively.