Another ‘S.W.A.T.’ Star to Appear in ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’

Another member of 20 Squad is coming back.

Variety reports that S.W.A.T. star David Lim will reprise his role as Officer III Victor Tan in Sony Pictures Television’s forthcoming spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles.

While details have not been shared, Lim will appear in the first season’s penultimate episode alongside Exiles lead Shemar Moore and fellow S.W.A.T. star Jay Harrington, who is also showing up in the series premiere alongside Patrick St. Esprit. Along with Moore, who reprises his role as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, S.W.A.T. Exiles also stars Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein.

Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS.

Sony Pictures Television announced last year that it had greenlit a new spinoff after CBS decided to cancel S.W.A.T. for a third, and more permanent, time. Filming has wrapped on the 10-episode first season, but it has not picked up a distribution deal yet.

Per Sony TV, S.W.A.T. Exiles picks up after a high-profile mission goes sideways. Moore’s Hondo is “pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is. S.W.A.T. Exiles promises to deliver the same high-stakes drama and intense action sequences that fans have come to know and love.​​”

Pictured (L-R): Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and David Lim as Victor Tan. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

When Exiles was announced, Lim spoke out about the new series, admitting the announcement of the spinoff stung, especially after everyone “fought for a ninth season.” He wrote on Instagram, “It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale—with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could’ve been a moment of reflection and recognition—for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many.”

More information on S.W.A.T. Exiles should be announced soon, assuming Sony is able to find a distributor and a new home for the series. In the meantime, S.W.A.T. can be streamed on Netflix and Pluto TV, as well as cable networks Sundance TV and WEtv. It’s unknown when details about Exiles will be announced, but knowing that Tan will be returning gives fans another reason to be excited.