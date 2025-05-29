‘S.W.A.T.’ Star Excluded From Shemar Moore’s New Spinoff Speaks Out About Being ‘Brushed Aside’

A S.W.A.T. star is weighing in on the new spinoff, and they aren’t happy.

David Lim reflected on the series following the finale and shared his thoughts on the continuation.

Just days after S.W.A.T. aired its series finale on CBS, Sony Pictures Television announced that it had ordered a new spinoff, S.W.A.T. Elite, to series for 10 episodes. Shemar Moore will be reprising his role as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson as he works with a new group of recruits, meaning that 20-Squad will more than likely not be included. While the thought of a new series is certainly exciting following the three cancellations, not everyone is happy.

Lim, who has played Victor Tan since the beginning of the CBS procedural, took to Instagram with a lengthy message to praise the series and the cast and crew. He went on to explain how special S.W.A.T. is and how proud he is that they “fought for a ninth season. We believed we still had more to give, more stories to tell. We wanted it for our crew, for each other, and for the newer faces just joining us. It wasn’t in the cards for all of us—and that’s okay. We had a magical run and went out on a high note with those final two episodes.”

“I’d be lying if I said the rollout of the new spinoff didn’t sting,” Lim admitted. “It was tough to see it announced just two days after our finale—with no mention of the cast who helped build S.W.A.T. from day one. After 8 incredible seasons, it felt like we were brushed aside when there could’ve been a moment of reflection and recognition—for the people who built this show, and for the impact it had on so many.”

Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan. Photo: Bill Inoshita/Sony Pictures Television/CBS.

Although Sony revealed that the new series will secure jobs for about 200 LA-based crew members who worked on S.W.A.T., it seems like Moore will be the only cast member making the move to the spinoff. As of now, it’s unknown if any other original stars will be joining Moore in S.W.A.T. Elite, but Lim sounds blindsided. Regardless, though, S.W.A.T. and the fans will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I’ve seen the comments, the messages, the support—and it truly means a lot,” Lim said. “I may not know what the future holds for Tan, but I couldn’t be more proud of what we created together—our cast, writers, producers, crew… our SWAT family. No version of this story can take that away.”