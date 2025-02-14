Max Renews Medical Drama ‘The Pitt’ for Season 2

Max’s medical drama The Pitt is sticking around. TVLine reports that the Noah Wyle-led series has been renewed for a second season. News of the renewal comes just after seven episodes have dropped out of 15. The series, which gives a look at an emergency room in Pittsburgh over the course of a 15-hour shift, will have its Season 1 finale on Apr. 10.

“We’re excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of The Pitt and can’t be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season,” Wyle and executive producers R. Scott Gemmill and John Wells said in a statement. The trio, who worked together on ER, teamed up for The Pitt which initially started out as a potential ER reboot before it was reworked into The Pitt.

Photograph by Warrick Page/Max

“It’s been a thrill to watch audiences embrace The Pitt as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room,” Sarah Aubrey, Max’s Head of Original Programming, added. “Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season.”

Earlier this month, Wells expressed interest in doing a second season, telling reporters during a Warner Bros. TV press day, “We believe there are a lot more stories to tell, and we’re excited. It’s really relatively early still in our run — we’ve only had four episodes on the air so far, and it would be very unusual to hear this early. But we’re all hopeful and want to spend more time with these characters.”

Alongside Wyle, The Pitt also stars Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Isa Briones, Gerra Howell, and Shabana Azeez. Gemmill serves as showrunner and created the series, which is also executive produced by Wyle, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow, and Simran Baidwan. Cynthia Adarkwa and Michelle Lankwarden serve as producers. As of now, details surrounding Season 2 are pretty scarce, but it’s likely more information will be revealed after Season 1 wraps airing. New episodes of The Pitt premiere on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Max.