‘Fire Country’ Pulled From This Week’s Schedule Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

As wildfires continue to devastate the City of Los Angeles, things are hitting just a bit too close to home for CBS’ Fire Country. While the firefighter drama doesn’t officially resume its third season until Jan. 31, the network has been showing reruns on Friday nights but that will not be the case for this week. Deadline reports that the NorCal-set series has been pulled from tomorrow’s lineup out of respect to those affected by the SoCal wildfires.

A repeat of Season 2’s “A Hail Mary” at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow will be replaced by another repeat of NCIS: Sydney. The NCIS spinoff will have two full hours on the lineup tomorrow, taking over the 8 p.m. slot as well, while a S.W.A.T. repeat will still end the night at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured (L-R): Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford, and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

As for Fire Country’s winter premiere later this month, there is nothing indicating that it’s also being pulled. The episode will be continuing the storyline from the fall finale, which saw Edgewater preparing for a big wildfire that soon started to burn down Eve’s family ranch. It ended on multiple cliffhangers with numerous characters in danger. Directed by star Kevin Alejandro, in “Coming in Hot,” as the Chezem Valley fire blazes out of control, “Bode and Audrey must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve tries to protect her father (Phil Morris) and their family’s ranch.”

Meanwhile, NBC still aired the winter premiere of Chicago Fire last night, but it’s unknown if any fellow first responder shows will suffer the same fate as Fire Country. The final season of 9-1-1: Lone Star won’t be continuing on Fox until later this month, while parent series 9-1-1 is on hiatus on ABC until March. At the very least, all episodes of Fire Country are streaming on Paramount+, so fans can get their fix that way until the series returns at the end of January.

With multiple wildfires still taking over LA, many shows have had to pause production, with several studios also shutting down along with premieres, award shows, and other special events. Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk have also shut down for the time being, as well as Warner Bros. Studio Tour. It’s unpredictable how long this will last, but it’s certainly a heartbreaking sight.