3 Best Movies Paramount+ Just Added for April 2025

Sunset Boulevard

One of the legendary director Billy Wilder’s best works, this film noir revolves around the death of Joe Gillis, who narrates the events around his passing throughout the movie after he is found face-down in a pool, and the struggling career of actress Norma Desmond. Even now, the ending of Sunset Boulevard is still one of the most iconic scenes ever put to film. We won’t spoil its final line of dialogue, as you’ve probably already heard it before.

Shaolin Soccer

The closest thing you’ll find to anime in live-action, this sports comedy by Stephen Chow (who is best known for Kung Fu Hustle) features a group of athletes who combine soccer and martial-arts to execute extremely outlandish and improbable moves on the pitch.

Malcolm X

The best biopic of all time is now available for your viewing pleasure, about one of the most famous Americans. Denzel Washington’s best performance. Angela Bassett’s best performance. Delroy Lindo’s best performance. Spike Lee’s best work behind the camera. Need we say more?