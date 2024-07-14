'Fire Country' Season 3 Premiere Date Finally Announced

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fire Country is finally returning, and things are just heating up this fall. CBS has unveiled premiere dates for its 2024 fall lineup, and the firefighter drama will premiere as part of the network's premiere week in October, officially returning on Friday, Oct. 18. The series will once again be sandwiched between S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods, the latter of which will be airing its final batch of episodes.

When Fire Country Season 3 returns, there will be a lot to deal with. Most importantly, the seemingly rushed wedding between Stephanie Arcila's Gabriela and Rafael de la Fuente's Diego, as it's unknown whether Gabriela said "I do" since she still has feelings for Bode (Max Thieriot). Speaking of Bode, after trying his hand at construction once he left Three Rock, he went to his uncle Luke (Michael Trucco) to ask him for help to become a real firefighter.

Pictured: Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez, Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan, and Sabina Gadecki as Cara.

There is also much more to look forward to, and it's hard to tell how it will all go. There isn't too much known about Season 3, but it wouldn't be surprising if there was some drama right off the bat, whether personal or professional. Fire Country certainly knows how to keep fans on the edge of their seats and if one thing is known about Season 3, it's that storyline possibilities are endless with the way Season 2 went. It should be interesting and entertaining to see what happens and if there will be any time jump between Seasons 2 and 3.

What can also be expected is another set-up to the upcoming spinoff Sheriff Country, starring Morena Baccarin, which has been picked up for the 2025-26 season. It's not confirmed that Baccarin will be making another appearance ahead of the show's premiere, but it would make sense. Fans will just have to tune in to see what happens. Since the spinoff is still quite a long time away,

Once filming starts for Season 3, more information on plot details should be released, but at least fans finally have a premiere date which will come soon enough. In the meantime, the first two seasons are streaming on Paramount+. It would be a great time to rewatch Fire Country or watch it for the first time before the new season premieres on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.